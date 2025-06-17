NEFT Vodka Brings Mini Eco-Friendly Barrels to The Bottle Club

At just 100ml, NEFT’s miniature is as refined as its full-sized counterpart, but designed for convenience

Ultra-premium Austrian vodka, now in a travel-ready format.

NEFT in 100ml offers everything people love about our ultra-premium vodka — just in a pocket-friendly barrel” — Jeff Mahony

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the ultra-premium rye vodka renowned for its award-winning smoothness and distinctive barrel packaging, has launched its compact 100ml (10cl) format on The Bottle Club , the UK’s leading online destination for alcoholic beverages, bringing bold flavour and top-shelf quality to every adventure.Crafted in the Austrian Alps with ancient grains of rye and mineral-rich mountain spring water, NEFT’s miniature is as refined as its full-sized counterpart, but tailored for today’s on-the-go lifestyles. At just 100ml, it’s designed for convenience without compromising quality, ideal for sipping neat or mixing into cocktails on the move with an exceptionally smooth finish.The launch taps into a fast-growing trend that sees increasing consumer interest in compact, trial-sized premium spirits. According to industry analysis, the global miniatures market is expected to surpass USD $487 million by the end of 2025 and continue growing at nearly five per cent a year in the UK through 2035*, fuelled by rising demand for smaller, affordable ways to experience premium spirits, as well as strong interest from the travel retail, gifting and hospitality sectors.“NEFT in 100ml offers everything people love about our ultra-premium vodka — just in a pocket-friendly barrel,” said Jeff Mahony, Chief Executive Officer at NEFT Vodka. “It’s designed for the modern drinker who values craft, quality and convenience. The Bottle Club is the perfect partner for this rollout. It offers an expertly curated selection and a seamless shopping experience, making it easier than ever to discover and enjoy top-shelf spirits from the comfort of your home.”The miniature format also supports wider shifts in British drinking habits, with moderation, sustainability, and experiential consumption shaping purchasing decisions. This smaller size encourages exploration and responsible enjoyment, aligning with the evolving expectations of today’s health-conscious yet experience-seeking consumer.NEFT Vodka’s 100ml is now available on The Bottle Club in single units and multipacks just in time for summer entertaining, weddings, and travel season.For more details about NEFT Vodka, visit: neftvodka.com/enENJOY RESPONSIBLY.©2025 NEFT VODKA USA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives - resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savoured neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favourite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavour, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.