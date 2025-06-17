Explore BC's Wild Side with Two New Scavenger Hunts from BC Bird Trail

Family-Friendly Outdoor Adventures Now Live in Surrey and Prince George

We want people to see that birdwatching isn’t just for experts, it’s a joyful, mindful way to connect with nature and your community.” — Kirsten Ovstaas, Project Lead for BC Bird Trail

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, families, nature lovers, and curious explorers can connect with the outdoors in a brand-new way. The BC Bird Trail, in collaboration with Discover Surrey and Tourism Prince George, is proud to launch two exciting scavenger hunts designed to inspire curiosity, spark joy, and celebrate the diversity of birdlife in British Columbia.These self-guided adventures, available through downloadable PDFs, blend exploration, creativity, and friendly competition. Plus, participants have a chance to win exclusive BC Bird Trail Prize Packs, filled with must-have swag for nature lovers. Each hunt is live now and free to participate in!“Whether you're brand new to birding or just looking for a fun and low-pressure way to explore your surroundings, these scavenger hunts make it easy and accessible,” said Kirsten Ovstaas, Project Lead for BC Bird Trail. “We want people to see that birdwatching isn’t just for experts, it’s a joyful, mindful way to connect with nature and your community.”New in Surrey: Urban Forests, Coastal Views & Creative ChallengesLaunch Date: June 12, 2025Ends: October 2025In collaboration with Discover Surrey, this hunt invites participants to explore natural spaces like Blackie Spit, Green Timbers Park, and Serpentine Fen, with added stops at beloved local cafés and restaurants. The PDF includes fun activities like Birding Bingo, trivia, and a drawing prompt to help hone bird ID skills. For deeper engagement, bird lovers can join expert guide Kris Cu for a “Birds & Brews” walk, ideal for beginners.In Prince George: Forest Trails & Feathered FriendsLaunched: May 15, 2025Ends: September 15, 2025Partnering with Tourism Prince George, this challenge takes explorers from Cottonwood Island Nature Park to Moores Meadow and beyond. Birdwatching kits are available for borrowing from the Prince George Public Library, making it especially easy for newcomers to dive in.Win Prizes & Share Your Adventures.Participants in either hunt can enter to win one of five BC Bird Trail Prize Packs by submitting their completed PDFs. For an extra contest entry, post about your adventure using #BCBTScavengerHunt and tag @BCBirdTrail, @DiscoverSurreyBC, or @TourismPG.To learn more or download the scavenger hunts, visit BCBirdTrail.ca About BC Bird TrailThe BC Bird Trail is British Columbia’s leading resource for birdwatching and nature exploration experiences. Designed for both beginners and seasoned birders, the trail connects communities across the province through inclusive, accessible, and conservation-forward birding itineraries. With support from local tourism partners and Destination BC, the BC Bird Trail encourages mindful travel, supports small businesses, and inspires deeper connections to the natural world.

