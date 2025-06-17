The 6th Postal Summit among Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao Successfully Held

MACAU, June 17 - The 6th Postal Summit among Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao was successfully held in Hong Kong, on 17th June, 2025. The opening ceremony of the summit was officiated by Mr. Algernon Yau, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of Hong Kong SAR, Mr. Zhao Chongjiu, the Director of the State Post Bureau, Mr. Liu Aili, Chairman of the China Post Group Corporation Limited, Ms. Tai Shuk Yiu, Postmaster General of Hongkong Post and Ms. Lau Wai Meng, Director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT Macao).

At the Postal Summit, Ms. Lau indicated that the postal industry serves as a crucial national infrastructure and social public service, which is encountering the unprecedented development and cooperation opportunities with the in-depth advancement of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. CTT Macao will fully support the deepening of business collaboration among the postal industry of the three regions, promote resources sharing and complementarity of postal strengths, and work together to build an international logistics hub in the Greater Bay Area. Ms. Lau also mentioned that the upcoming “Macao 2026 Specialized World Philatelic Exhibition” to be held next year. She believes that through the joint collaboration of the three regions facilitated by this summit, it will be possible to drive the success of the philatelic exhibition, which aims to strengthen international philatelic cultural exchanges and showcase the unique charm and vitality of the stamps of Macao.

The summit focused on a number of key topics, including: the current status and future prospects of postal development of the three regions, a five-year review on the implementation of cooperation in the Greater Bay Area, deepening business cooperation in response to international environmental challenges, postal service collaboration among the three regions in the National Games of the People's Republic of China, as well as the mail security and risk management. The Hong Kong Police Force was also invited to attend the summit and shared insights on mail security and risk management.

The summit this year was concluded fruitfully by achieving seven important consensus, including: (1) Through the summit mechanism, engage in in-depth exchanges between Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, actively coordinate regional policies, strengthen postal cooperation and achieve an integrated development for postal industry; (2) Fully leverage the comparative advantages of each region to maximize resource utilization, improve mail delivery and customs clearance channels, and expand the cross-border routes of postal services; (3) Enhance connectivity of the delivery service network in the Greater Bay Area and utilize transportation hubs to improve mail delivery efficiency; (4) Collaborate to ensure service guarantees for the National Games, promote the use of digital logistics to empower the event hosting, and jointly launch specialized products; (5) Through the establishment of efficient and standardized control policies and cooperation mechanisms to maintain mail security management systems among the postal services of the three regions; (6) To enrich cultural collaboration between Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, and promote the innovation and prosperity of the philatelic culture; (7) Continue to be committed to the innovative cultivation of talents among Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, and jointly promote the long-term high-quality development of the postal industry in the three regions.

During the summit this year, the delegates also visited the newly established Hongkong Post Building, as well as other postal facilities including the Hong Kong Central Mail Centre, the new Airmail Center, and the Transit Mail Center.