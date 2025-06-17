ONE OR EIGHT releases '365', their first single with Atlantic Music Group

ONE OR EIGHT’s successful domestic and global promotions have led to them signing a deal with a Major U.S. Record Label. “365” is now available

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONE OR EIGHT has released their latest single, “365” (Wednesday, June 18th). This is the first single from the eight-member boy group following their recent announcement of their partnership with Atlantic Music Group, known as a leading record label in North America. On social media, fans across the world have expressed their excitement for the group’s growth, stating it is a source of national pride that the group was recognized by a major international label in less than a year since their debut.“365” features songwriter Nasri, known for his work with distinguished global artists such as Justin Bieber. The single is an honest and emotional number with a captivating melody and a distinctive and resonant beat. The overall message of the song expresses a heartfelt desire to be by the side of a loved one every day of the year, while also serving as a tribute to the journey shared with their fans, 1DERZ (fandom name), with a vow to have an unwavering connection that will span long into the future.ONE OR EIGHT / 365Along with the single release, the music video for “365” was also released. The central theme of the music video is a romantic, passionate, and poignant, “recollection” of every moment within 365 days thinking about the time spent and feelings towards a loved one. The video is set in an emotional setting where unforgettable memories of love and time spent together are interwoven. The video was directed by Osrin, one of Japan’s leading creative talents and a founding member of the creative label PERIMETRON. He has worked on music videos and artwork for major artists such as King Gnu, millennium parade, Mr. Children, and GLAY.ONE OR EIGHT / 365 (Official Music Video)Having kicked off their fan meeting tour SHŪKAI in five cities across North and South America in April, ONE OR EIGHT is set to continue their global expansion with upcoming events in Thailand (July 26) and in Japan (August 24 and 26). These events, along with their upcoming promotions, will further accelerate their momentum and international popularity. Keep an eye on ONE OR EIGHT as they continue their ascent as a rising global force.Comment from REIA (ONE OR EIGHT):Our new single “365” is ONE OR EIGHT’s first love song, and with it our goal was to sincerely express how it feels when thinking about a special someone. The title also represents the length of time of our auditions for WARPs DIG, which was the beginning of our journey to become ONE OR EIGHT. That’s why the number means so much to us. Through the lyrics, we want to express our immense gratitude and love for all of our fans, 1DERZ, who have been rooting for us over the past year and sharing many unforgettable moments with us.To the 1DERZ who have been supporting us from the very beginning, as well as to those who have recently discovered us, I hope you'll listen to “365” with someone special!Music video director of “365” / OSRIN (PERIMETRON):While working on the MV for 365,as I bathed in the blue tint of the computer screen,I saw these guys that are jagged,rough-around-the-edges,silly and playful,but sincerely real.I took all of my favorite parts and pieced them together.When I was finished, I had grown to love each of them.Writer of “365” / Nasri:I was so happy to find out that ONE OR EIGHT chose our song 365 that I wrote with my good friend Noah. It’s the perfect song for them and I hope their fans love it as much as we do. I’ve spent some time in Japan with my band “Magic!” Playing shows over the years and now I have new friends in one of my favorite places in the world.Producer of “365” / Noah Barer:From the moment Mosaic and I produced the instrumental, I knew we had something special. I shared the beat with Nasri, who masterfully brought it to life with the 365 concept. Then ONE OR EIGHT jumped in—an electrifying young group with serious style and swagger—and put their own spin on it, turning it into something truly undeniable. From our hearts to the world... I can’t wait for everyone to hear this banger!Live InfoONE OR EIGHT FAN MEETING SHŪKAI in BangkokDate: July 26, 2025Venue: ROSE HALL @ RS GROUP BUILDING, Bangkok, ThailandTickets on sale now:ONE OR EIGHT FAN MEETING SHŪKAI FINAL in JAPANDate: August 24, 2025 – Zepp NambaAugust 26, 2025 – Zepp HanedaTickets on sale now: oneoreight.lnk.to/shukaijpReleaseDate: June 18, 2025Title: 365Artist: ONE OR EIGHTProfileONE OR EIGHT is an eight-member Japanese boy group consisting of MIZUKI, NEO, REIA, RYOTA, SOUMA, TAKERU, TSUBASA, and YUGA. Their name is derived from the Japanese idiom “ichi ka bachi ka” (meaning “all or nothing”), and under the tagline “BET ON YOURSELF,” they boldly take on global challenges together in pursuit of their dreams. The group made their debut on August 16, 2024, with the single “Don’t Tell Nobody,” produced by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. This was followed by the release of “KAWASAKI (with Big Sean)” on December 6, 2024—a collaboration with American rapper Big Sean—which ranked No. 5 on the U.S. iTunes chart. In 2025, they were named one of Nikkei Entertainment!’s “100 Breakout Talents of 2025” and received the special award “Upcoming Dance & Vocal Group” at the MTV VMAJ, recognizing rising artists expected to make further breakthroughs in the dance and vocal group scene. On March 19, 2025, they released “DSTM,” which officially samples the iconic track “Don’t Stop The Music” by global superstar Rihanna—a historic first. 