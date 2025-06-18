Dodge® Industrial Introduces Sidewinder™, A New Solution Reimagining Wrap Coupling Reliability

Sidewinder Assembly - Exploded Components Sidewinder Assembly - Full Coupling Dodge Industrial

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dodge Industrial, Inc. , a leading manufacturer of power transmission components, announces the launch of their new Sidewinder wrap coupling.Sidewinder features patent-pending CoreStrike™ technology, engineered to deliver an optimal balance of strength and flexibility in demanding applications.This innovative approach provides better resistance to wear and fortifies the coupling element, directly contributing to extended service life."With Sidewinder, we've focused on providing a differentiated product in a market that is full of competition," said Vance Chavis, Global Product Manager for Coupling at Dodge Industrial.Dimensionally interchangeable with Falk Wrapflex, Sidewinder fits into existing applications without requiring equipment modifications to make upgrades smooth and cost-effective. Sidewinder’s design also features e-coated hubs and covers for superior corrosion resistance and long-term protection in harsh environments."Through comprehensive testing, we’ve simulated some of the harshest operating conditions these couplings will experience," Chavis explained. "We've proved that Sidewinder with its CoreStrike technology delivers, on average, 2.5 times longer service life compared to Falk Wrapflex. For our customers, this directly translates to reduced replacement costs and significantly improved production uptime.”With a maintenance-free design, Sidewinder eliminates routine service needs and reduces operational costs. Built for performance and versatility, Sidewinder excels across demanding industries such as wastewater, chemical processing, and pulp and paper.For more information about the Sidewinder wrap coupling, visit dodgeindustrial.com/product/sidewinder-wrap-coupling About Dodge Industrial, Inc.Dodge Industrial, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and other power transmission components. For more than 145 years, Dodge products have helped manufacturers and end users alike in a broad range of industries increase the productivity and profitability of their operations. With in-depth knowledge of each industry’s specific needs and challenges, Dodge provides innovative solutions and advanced technologies to maximize production output, decrease downtime, and enhance system value for their customers. For more information, visit dodgeindustrial.com.

