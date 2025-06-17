Charles Pettaway selected as Top Music Educator of the Decade by IAOTP

Charles Pettaway will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Pettaway, Professor & Chairman of the Music Department at Lincoln University, was recently selected as Top Music Educator of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for 2025 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience, Mr. Pettaway is a talented musician who has been teaching as a full professor of music in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania since 2012. He also served as the Chair of the department from 2011 to 2018. Additionally, Mr. Pettaway has taught advanced music theory and music history styles, among various other courses, throughout his tenure. He recently just obtained the role of Chairman of the Music Department at Lincoln University. As a concert pianist, Mr. Pettaway has performed throughout the United States at such venues as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Symphony Hall in Chicago, Carnegie Hall in New York and the Academy of Music in Philadelphia, among many other locations. Internationally, he has toured Switzerland, Russia, France and Israel, notably making his European orchestral debut with Capital Orchestre of Toulouse in France. Mr. Pettaway has also had his performances broadcasted on radio and television.Mr. Pettaway came from a musically inclined family; his love for music grew upon watching his grandmother excel as a church organist and his aunt as a piano teacher, who also happened to be his first piano educator. At the age of 14, he began attending the Philadelphia Music Academy on a full scholarship, where he studied with Clemente C. Petrillo, who taught him technique, musicality and passion. He continued his studies at the Ravel Academy, the Tanglewood Summer Music Festival and the American Conservatory at Fontainbleau, France, also privately studying piano performance and theory with Nadia Boulanger, Claude Frank, Gaby Casadesus, Gunther Schuller and Phillipe Entremont. Mr. Pettaway obtained a Bachelor of Music, cum laude, from the Philadelphia Musical Academy in 1971 and a Master of Music, cum laude, from Temple University in 1976.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Pettaway has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In light of his pianistic skills, Mr. Pettaway was awarded First Place for Piano Performance at the Bartok, Kabalevsky International Piano Competition and also was named First Place winner at the Robert Casedesus International Piano Competition. He has received numerous district, state and regional piano competition awards, as well as the Douglas Humes and Victor Marianne Music Award. Mr. Pettaway further obtained several fellowships, including a Walter Damorsch Memorial Music Fellowship, Baranke Fellowship and Edward Gerrugus Fellowship. In 2018, he was an Inductee for Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement. In 2004 he was a Featured Listee for Who’s Who in America as well as in 2006/2007, he was a Featured Listee, Who’s Who in American Education. Last year he was selected as Top Music Educator or the Year and was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by IAOTP. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the marvelous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his selection of Top Music Educator of the Decade.Also for 2025, Mr. Pettaway’s two former students have been nominated for Grammy's and one student won Best Progressive R&B album which she won a Grammy, and the other student (jazz) has been nominated three times.In addition to his successful career, Mr. Pettaway is involved in his local community, Mr. Pettaway contributed as a commonwealth speaker for the Pennsylvania Humanities Council from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2014 and 2016. He presently serves as the director of the Sanctuary and Fellowship Choirs at Pinn Memorial Baptist Church, holding the position of the director of music at this church since 2004. Mr. Pettaway serves as a music consultant at Sayers United Methodist Church and Janes United Methodist Church.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Pettaway for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Pettaway attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family. 