STACK Cybersecurity Announces CMMC Webinar with National Cybersecurity Alliance

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESTACK Cybersecurity Announces CMMC Webinar Co-Hosted with National Cybersecurity Alliance and Taylor TurningSTACK Cybersecurity, in collaboration with the National Cybersecurity Alliance and Michigan-based Taylor Turning, will present a webinar at 1 p.m. on July 9. "Michigan Manufacturing + Cybersecurity: A CMMC Success Story" will share the story of Taylor Turning, a small manufacturer that reached Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance on a shoestring budget by collaborating with their outsourced IT and cybersecurity provider, STACK Cybersecurity.Join us for a practical look at how small manufacturers can successfully navigate CMMC compliance. This 30-minute webinar, followed by a Q&A session, will share a real-world journey through the cybersecurity challenges of the defense supply chain, and how smart partnerships and strategic planning turned risk into resilience.What You’ll Learn:🔹The current cybersecurity threat landscape facing manufacturers🔹CMMC levels, requirements, timelines, and costs—explained clearly🔹How a small manufacturer implemented CMMC Level 1 successfully🔹The role of MSSPs in assessments, planning, and documentation🔹Practical steps to bridge cybersecurity gaps without overwhelming resources🔹Free resources and support programs for manufacturers🔹Lessons learned and strategies for long-term cyber maturityFeatured Speakers:Austin Ritz, Compliance Manager, Taylor TurningRich Miller, Founder and CEO, STACK CybersecurityDon’t miss this opportunity to enhance your understanding of CMMC and improve your cybersecurity posture. Register now to secure your spot!Date: July 9Time: 1 p.m.About STACK Cybersecurity:STACK Cybersecurity is a leading provider of IT and cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to helping businesses protect their digital assets and achieve compliance with industry standards like SOC 2 Type 2 and NIST 800-171. We are a Registered Provider Organization for CMMC. STACK Cyber is unique among Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) in that we detect and report data security issues, and we also remediate the issues we find.Contact:STACK CybersecurityEmail: info@stackcybersecurity.comPhone: (734) 744-5300stackcyber.com

