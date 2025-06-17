Hedrick Brothers Development Breaks Ground on $106 Million Deal For Multi-Family Community in Orlando

Rendering Aerial View - Baldwin East Rendering Pool View - Baldwin East Rendering of Unit - Baldwin East Rendering Green Space - Baldwin East

363-unit, amenity-rich community will further define luxury rentals in the Orlando corridor

With this site’s proximity to Baldwin Park and key regional amenities, we see tremendous potential to create a development that adds lasting value to the neighborhood and the city as a whole.” — Burk Hedrick, President of Hedrick Development

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedrick Brothers Development , a full-service real estate development organization which develops, owns and manages institutional-grade residential, commercial and industrial projects, broke ground on Baldwin East Apartments, a four-story 363-unit garden-style luxury community in Orlando’s coveted east side submarket.The 17-acre property, located at 6730 Hanging Moss Road, Orlando, FL, will consist of one-, two, and three-bedroom residences. The location is ideal, with convenient access to the Baldwin shopping, dinning, and the wellness-focused lakefront corridor. This new community will also be within reach of Orlando’s vibrant offerings, including the Orlando International Airport, UCF, downtown Orlando, and numerous local landmarks.The vertically integrated Hedrick team includes Hedrick Brothers Development and Hedrick Brothers Construction , which has over forty five years and hundreds of millions of square feet of experience as a General Contractor.“Orlando and the broader Florida market represent some of the most exciting development opportunities on our radar,” said Burk Hedrick, President of Hedrick Development. “Our entrepreneurial approach in acquiring and ultimately developing properties give us a true advantage over other companies.”Before taking over as president of Hedrick Brothers Development, Burk Hedrick completed approximately 8,000 residential units valued at $2 billion in his prior roles.Baldwin East will epitomize modern luxury apartment living. The property will feature a complete outdoor experience with expansive green spaces, hammock garden, fire-tables, resort style cabanas and a picturesque lake with fountains. Eco-friendly practices are implemented throughout, including multiple EV charging stations. A zero-entry resort-style pool and clubhouse will include co-working private offices, a cutting-edge fitness center, dog park, spa, and active residents will appreciate a pickle ball court.“Orlando continues to be one of the most dynamic markets in Florida. With this site’s proximity to Baldwin Park and key regional amenities, we see tremendous potential to create a development that adds lasting value to the neighborhood and the city as a whole,” adds Hedrick.###About Hedrick Brothers DevelopmentHedrick Brothers Development is a full-service real estate development organization which develops, owns and manages institutional-grade residential, commercial and industrial projects. Through its sister company, Hedrick Brothers Construction, a trusted name throughout the state of Florida in the construction industry since 1979, they can provide integrated vertical services to streamline the complete development process. With a long-term vision and a deep commitment to integrity, innovation, and value creation, Hedrick Brothers Development leverages its deep-rooted industry expertise and partnerships to deliver transformative developments, setting new standards for quality and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.hedrickbrothersdevelopment.com About Hedrick Brothers ConstructionHedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Melbourne and Winter Park, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, virtual design & construction (VDC), and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. Hedrick Brothers Construction is the foundation of the broader Hedrick enterprise, complementing Hedrick Brothers Development’s mission to shape transformative, strategically located real estate across Florida. For more information, visit https://hedrickbrothers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.