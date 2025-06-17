LANG REALTY & LANG MANAGEMENT LAUNCH SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE TO SUPPORT EDUCATION FOUNDATION OF PALM BEACH COUNTY

Lang Realty's Amy Snook delivers school supply drives to an area school.

Collection runs through July 18 at Lang offices throughout Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty and Lang Management are teaming up once again to give back to local students through a community-wide School Supply Drive benefiting the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County. Starting this week, and through July 18, members of the public are encouraged to drop off new school supplies at any Lang Realty or Lang Management office location throughout Palm Beach County.

The drive is part of the Education Foundation’s annual Red Apple Supplies campaign, which provides essential school materials to students and teachers in Title I schools across the district.

“Lang has a long-standing commitment to supporting local families and education,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “This initiative is one way we can help ensure every student starts the school year with the tools they need to succeed.”

Requested Supplies Include:

• Backpacks

• Pencils & pens

• Notebooks

• Folders

• Crayons, markers, and glue

• Rulers, scissors

All donations will directly benefit underserved students through the Education Foundation’s Red Apple Supplies free resource store for teachers.

In addition to collecting donations, Lang employees will volunteer at the Red Apple Supplies resource store following the drive, helping to pack, sort, and organize supplies for distribution to area teachers and classrooms.

“We’re proud to have our team actively involved, not just in collecting supplies, but in making sure they reach the hands of those who need them most,” said Kevin Carroll, President & CEO of Lang Management. “This kind of hands-on community service reflects our company values and our shared belief that every child deserves a strong start.”

To find a convenient drop-off location or learn more, visit www.langrealty.com or www.langmanagement.com.

The Education Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving public education in Palm Beach County by bridging the gap between needs and available resources for students and teachers.

Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida. The company has offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

Lang Management specializes in the management of homeowners and condominium associations throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

For more information on Lang Realty or Lang Management, including a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com or www.langmanagement.com.



# #



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.