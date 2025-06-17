New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5002660
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/17/25, 0614 hours
STREET: VT-116 S
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Terrier Drive
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Joshua Therrien
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VIOLATION: Driving with a criminally suspended license
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/17/25 at approximately 0614 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 116 S near the intersection of Terrier Drive in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling north when it left the northbound lane and struck a telephone pole. V#1 then overturned and came to an upside-down position of uncontrolled rest. The operator, Joshua Therrien (41) of Middlebury, VT had a criminally suspended license at the time of the crash. Therrien was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Rescue Squad and Bristol Fire Department.
VCVC(s):
-23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)
-23 VSA 800(a), "Operating without liability insurance" ($162, 2 points)
-23 VSA 513, "Misuse of number plates" ($162)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
