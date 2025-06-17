New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5002660

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/17/25, 0614 hours

STREET: VT-116 S

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Terrier Drive

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Joshua Therrien

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VIOLATION: Driving with a criminally suspended license

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/17/25 at approximately 0614 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 116 S near the intersection of Terrier Drive in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling north when it left the northbound lane and struck a telephone pole. V#1 then overturned and came to an upside-down position of uncontrolled rest. The operator, Joshua Therrien (41) of Middlebury, VT had a criminally suspended license at the time of the crash. Therrien was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Rescue Squad and Bristol Fire Department.

VCVC(s):

-23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)

-23 VSA 800(a), "Operating without liability insurance" ($162, 2 points)

-23 VSA 513, "Misuse of number plates" ($162)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.