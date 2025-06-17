Fischer Identity Now Available on AWS Marketplace to Accelerate IAM Adoption in Higher Education

By making our solution available on AWS Marketplace, we’re removing friction from the buying process.” — John Heuring, VP, Business Operations at Fischer Identity

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity, a leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions for higher education, today announced its full-suite SaaS platform is now available on the AWS Marketplace, enabling colleges and universities to simplify procurement and rapidly deploy scalable IAM solutions in the cloud.By joining the AWS Marketplace, Fischer Identity offers institutions a trusted and efficient way to acquire enterprise-grade identity management services—removing friction from the buying process and significantly reducing the time to value.“By making our solution available on AWS Marketplace, we’re removing friction from the buying process.” said John Heuring, Vice President of Business Operations at Fischer Identity. “Customers can now procure our platform through a familiar, trusted channel—reducing administrative overhead and accelerating deployment of Fischer Identity’s robust identity and access management solutions.”With a fully configurable, no-code approach designed specifically for hybrid and complex environments, Fischer Identity helps institutions manage identity lifecycle automation, access governance, and compliance alignment—all delivered through a modern SaaS model built on AWS’s highly secure and scalable cloud infrastructure.“This listing is another step forward in our mission to make identity governance simpler, smarter, and more accessible to higher education,” said Chuck Donnelly, Vice President of Field Operations at Fischer Identity. “By reducing administrative overhead and enabling faster onboarding through AWS Marketplace, institutions can focus more on strategic priorities and less on procurement logistics.”A Proven Solution for Higher EducationFischer Identity is already trusted by leading institutions such as Baylor University, where the platform has helped modernize and streamline identity management for a distributed and diverse user base. Now, with availability through AWS Marketplace, the same benefits can be realized by institutions looking to accelerate IAM modernization with confidence.About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2006, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.fischeridentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

