Rechat Doubles Revenue, Triples Customer Base, Grows Team and Introduces New Tools

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , the leading AI-powered Operating Platform and “Super App” for real estate agents and brokers, today announced significant growth and expansion over the past year. The company achieved 100% year-over-year revenue growth, a 220% increase in its customer base, and expanded its global team by more than 40%, now spanning 75+ team members across 18 countries. Rechat’s rapid momentum reflects its deep commitment to solving a long-standing challenge in real estate: replacing the fragmented tech stack with one seamless, mobile-first solution.Celebrating its 10th year in business, Rechat is redefining how real estate professionals work by integrating AI across every part of the transaction. The platform offers a fully connected experience from lead to close, combining CRM, marketing automation, design, digital advertising, and smart transaction management into one single interface. With over 16,000 users, 75% average CRM adoption and expanding partnerships with top national brokerages, Rechat is setting a new standard for how agents engage with clients and grow their business.“Since joining Rechat, I’m amazed by the talent on the team and on our member’s teams. There’s a reason SERHANT and Douglas Elliman continue to renew multi-year agreements,” stated Audie Chamberlain, the newly appointed Head of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “This year marks 10 years of Rechat’s commitment to software innovation and unparalleled customer service.”At the heart of Rechat’s platform is Lucy , a powerful AI assistant designed to help agents move faster and smarter. Unlike standalone AI tools, Lucy doesn’t just generate content, she executes it. Agents can rely on Lucy to write listing descriptions, create marketing campaigns, publish emails and social posts, build property websites, and even launch digital ad campaigns, all in just a few clicks. She adapts to an agent’s brand preferences, understands regional compliance, and saves hours per week by turning ideas into action.To further support productivity at scale, Rechat recently launched enhancements to its Agent Impersonation Mode , a game-changer for team admins and brokerage marketing staff. The feature enables admins to act on behalf of agents without switching logins, allowing them to create presentations, design flyers, publish social media content, schedule open houses, and manage listing websites directly inside an agent’s account. The result: streamlined collaboration, faster execution, and more time for agents to focus on closing deals. Another major product rollout includes Digital Ads. This feature enables agents to convert listing collateral into high-impact digital ad campaigns complete with audience targeting, budget customization, and performance tracking without ever leaving the Rechat platform."Rechat Digital Ads has made marketing incredibly easy! It’s intuitive, streamlined, and truly built with busy real estate professionals in mind. Rechat has completely elevated the way I market my business,” added Tracy Ward, Broker Associate at Douglas Elliman | EKLUND | GOMES TEAM.As part of its growth trajectory, Rechat has strengthened its leadership team with key hires including Charlotte Robertson as Vice President of Demand Generation & Growth Marketing and Max Zanck as Director of Sales. These executives bring deep real estate tech expertise that will help accelerate Rechat’s mission and reach.Rechat has signed multi-year agreements with some of the most respected names in real estate, including ONE Sotheby’s, Nest Realty, Retsy, Premier Sotheby’s, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, Michael Saunders & Company, Peerage Realty Partners and many others. The company also maintains active relationships with industry leaders like LeadingRE and Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, further demonstrating the platform’s commitment to transforming how professionals interact with technology in the industry.“Brokerages don’t need more tech—they need smarter tech,” said Robertson. “Rechat combines powerful AI with intuitive design to help agents move faster, connect better, and win more business. We’re proud to partner with innovative organizations that want more than just another tool—they want results.”Rechat has demonstrated notable growth and profitability in the past few years. Rechat has been recognized among several awards including; the 2025 Swanepoel Power 200 List, the 2025 HousingWire’s Tech100 Real Estate Award, the 2025 RISMedia Newsmakers award and most recently finishing “Best in Class” in eight categories for excellence in CRM, Marketing Center and Platform on the 2025 T3 Sixty Tech 200 list of the industry's leading real estate technologies.“Our mission is simple: build software that makes the experience of being a real estate professional more productive and more enjoyable,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat. “When agents have the tools to do what they do best, improve the client’s service and close deals, they win, and so does the entire industry.”For more information about Rechat and its range of solutions, please visit www.rechat.com To schedule a product demo, contact Audie Chamberlain directly: audie@rechat.comAbout RechatRechat is real estate's only AI-powered operating platform. Built to solve a universally persistent problem faced by brokerages and their agents – the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business – Rechat includes a fully integrated marketing center, people center, and deals center. As a result, real estate professionals are able to work within one ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, and track transactions from start to finish. Learn more at: https://rechat.com/

