Coaches & Consultants: Why Explaining Too Much Can Hurt Sales, Even for Experts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many coaches, consultants, and experts in the Gulf are proud of how much they know, and rightfully so. Years of study, certifications, and real experience have built their credibility. But according to Tarek Abdel Salam, one of the region’s leading marketing strategists, that deep knowledge can backfire when it’s time to sell.“The expert who knows too much is often the one who explains too much,” says Abdel Salam, founder of Out Loud Media and a former Publicis director. “And when a message is too detailed, too technical, or too passionate, it doesn’t build trust—it overwhelms.”Too Much Information Creates Confusion, Not ConfidenceAcross the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other GCC countries, many service providers are unintentionally losing clients—not because of a bad offer, but because of how they explain it.Instead of focusing on the outcome, they dive into the process:Listing every step of a course or program.Explaining complex tools or terms clients have never heard before.Sharing everything they know, hoping it will impress.But more information doesn’t always mean more interest. Often, it creates confusion and doubt. The client starts to think: “Is this too much for me? Will I have time for this? Do I even understand what they’re saying?”And when people feel overwhelmed, they pause—and that pause usually ends in a “no.”Speak to the Problem First, Not the ProcessAbdel Salam teaches a simpler way: speak to the real problem first. Show the result. Then, and only then, explain the path in a way that feels doable.His formula is built for coaches, consultants, and service-based entrepreneurs who want more clarity—and better conversions.“People don’t buy because they fully understand the process,” Abdel Salam explains. “They buy because they believe the result is possible and feel safe enough to move forward.”Experts Don’t Need to Prove Themselves—They Need to ConnectOne of the biggest mistakes experts make is trying to “earn” trust through information. In reality, trust is built when a client feels seen, understood, and guided.That means:Using simple language.Highlighting the benefit, not the steps.Leaving room for curiosity, not explaining everything upfront.This approach works especially well in the Gulf’s growing digital market, where buyers are looking for fast clarity and simple solutions—not lectures.A Shift That Serves EveryoneAbdel Salam’s strategy is helping knowledge-based businesses across the GCC reframe how they pitch their offers. His goal is to help experts simplify their message without losing their authority—and turn silent browsers into committed buyers.“When you speak simply, people don’t feel small,” he says. “They feel smart—and ready to take action.”

