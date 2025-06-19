Tarek Abdel Salam Highlights Communication Gaps That Limit Conversions for GCC-Based Coaches and Consultants

Tarek Abdel Salam - طارق عبد السلام

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an age dominated by trending marketing tips and endless advice on social media, many coaches, consultants, and experts across the Gulf region are delivering high-quality services—yet seeing little to no results. The reason? According to marketing strategist Tarek Abdel Salam, it’s not the service that’s lacking, it’s how it’s being presented.Far too often, entrepreneurs are met with vague rejections like, “I’ll think about it and get back to you.” While this response feels personal, the root issue isn’t in the offer itself, but in the pitch behind it.Tarek Abdel Salam, former director at Publicis, one of the world’s largest advertising agencies, and founder of the award-winning Out Loud Media, argues that the real difference lies in the sales pitch. “People don’t buy what’s best,” he says. “They buy what appears to be the best.”What Is a Sales Pitch—and Why Is It a Turning Point?A sales pitch isn’t just a list of service features. It’s a strategic process designed to guide the customer’s mind toward one thing: conviction. Conviction that the solution exists, that it’s relevant, and that delaying the decision could cost more than making it.The problem? Too many pitches rely on technical details, ignoring the emotions, objections, and internal reasoning of the client. The result is a flat, sterile offer that fails to resonate.Why Most Experts Don’t Need More Courses“Entrepreneurs today don’t need more information,” Abdel Salam states. “Marketing advice is everywhere, and honestly, it’s creating more confusion than clarity. What they need is a clear, actionable roadmap.”The market is saturated with sales trainings and marketing bootcamps, but very few actually teach how to construct a compelling pitch, one that persuades without pressure.The Three Foundations of a High-Converting Sales Pitch1. Speak the customer’s language: Expertise alone isn’t enough. The pitch must reflect what the audience thinks and feels, not just what the expert knows.2. Logical progression: Start by capturing attention, then define the challenge clearly, then offer a practical and believable solution—before ever mentioning the service.3. Social proof: Real testimonials, tangible examples, and credible evidence reassure the client that others have walked the same path successfully.Sales Isn’t About Selling a Service—It’s About Selling a DecisionAbdel Salam is clear: the goal isn’t to push the close, but to help the customer reach a confident decision. A great sales pitch doesn’t sell the product, it sells the decision to buy.This approach hinges on trust. By addressing psychological objections and making the solution feel intuitive and self-discovered, the pitch becomes a guide—not a push.Tarek Abdel Salam continues to share these insights with entrepreneurs, coaches, and consultants across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the broader GCC through his consulting work and content.

