Tarek Abdel Salam Highlights the Real Reason GCC Coaches Struggle to Convert Interest into Sales

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many coaches, consultants, and service providers across the Gulf are facing the same quiet problem: people are interested, but not buying. The offers are good. The service is solid. But something’s not clicking.Tarek Abdel Salam, a growth marketing expert and a top marketing voice in the GCC, believes the problem isn’t always the product or the service, it’s the message. “People don’t buy what they don’t understand,” he explains. “If the message isn’t clear, they won’t take action. And that’s not on the client—it’s on how we explain things.”When the Message Isn’t Clear, Sales DisappearIn busy markets like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, many experts are working hard, posting often, and still hearing “I’ll think about it” or “I’m not sure.” According to Abdel Salam, this is usually a sign that the offer isn’t simple enough.He calls this the “clarity gap” when what the business offers is great, but the client can’t see it clearly.The most common signs?• Vague words like “empower,” “transform,” or “take your life to the next level.”• Long service menus that confuse rather than guide.• Messages that talk about everything and end up saying nothing.It’s Not About Saying More. It’s About Saying It Right.Abdel Salam teaches his clients to think less like marketers and more like translators. The job is to take expert knowledge and turn it into words the client instantly gets.This means:• Saying the result first. Not the process.• Using real-life examples, not buzzwords.• Showing who the offer is for—clearly and early.“People don’t need more information. They need clarity,” Abdel Salam adds. “They need to know, in seconds, what this is, why it matters, and if it’s for them.”Coaches, Trainers, and Experts Across the GCC Are Ready for Simpler MarketingWith so much digital noise, standing out isn’t about being louder. It’s about being clearer.Abdel Salam’s work is focused on helping knowledge-based businesses across the GCC create offers and messages that cut through the noise. His approach: keep it real, keep it focused, and build trust by making it simple.“Marketing isn’t about pressure,” he says. “It’s about helping people see what’s possible—and showing them a clear next step.”

