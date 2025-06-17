Stevens Transport Receives Ecolab Outstanding Partnership Award

Stevens Transport receives the 2024 “Outstanding Partnership Award” from Ecolab

Stevens Transport, a leader in transportation and logistics, announced its selection as the recipient of the 2024 “Outstanding Partnership Award” from Ecolab

Our 'Two-Peat' represents both a critical performance benchmark and a catalyst for continued innovation, value delivery, and supply chain reliability in support of Ecolab’s North American objectives” — Todd Aaron, Vice Chairman

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevens Transport , a leading transportation and logistics provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is pleased to announce its selection as the recipient of the 2024 “Outstanding Partnership Award ” from Ecolab. This distinguished recognition underscores Stevens Transport’s continued dedication to delivering exceptional service, operational reliability, and unwavering professionalism in support of its valued partners.Ecolab, a global leader in sustainability focused on water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions across industries such as food and beverage processing and healthcare, relies on refrigerated transportation providers like Stevens Transport to ensure the safe, efficient delivery of temperature-sensitive products, particularly those critical to food safety, pharmaceuticals, and hygiene."On behalf of the entire Stevens Transport organization, we are honored to receive this recognition from Ecolab. Since our designation as a preferred carrier in 2022, our operational mandate has remained clear: execute with precision, consistency, and measurable performance across all shipments. This award affirms the disciplined execution of our team and the strategic alignment between Stevens Transport and Ecolab. Securing this consecutive honor, our 'Two-Peat', represents both a critical performance benchmark and a catalyst for continued innovation, value delivery, and supply chain reliability in support of Ecolab’s North American supply chain objectives,” said Todd Aaron, Vice Chairman, Stevens Transport.Receiving the Ecolab Outstanding Partnership Award is a meaningful recognition of the strong collaboration and positive impact our team has made in supporting Ecolab’s business. It reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, core values that drive the success of our partnership,” said Robert Solimani, Vice President of Stevens Transport.About Stevens TransportStevens Transport is a premier transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas. With over 45 years of experience, the company has earned a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and personalized solutions to its clients in the transportation industry. Stevens Transport specializes in temperature-controlled commodities, offering a comprehensive range of services that include truckload, intermodal, dedicated, 3PL, and logistics solutions. To learn more about Stevens, visit www.stevenstransport.com or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StevensTransport and Twitter. at https://twitter.com/Drive4Stevens

