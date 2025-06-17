Broke Records Founders Andre Benz and Brandon De Oliveira Named to Billboard’s 2025 Indie Power Players List

LOS ANGELES , CA , UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billboard has named Andre Benz (CEO) and Brandon De Oliveira (COO), co-founders of Broke Records, to its 2025 Indie Power Players list, recognizing their impact on the independent music landscape.In the past 12 months, Broke Records has showcased global success as an independent American label. In 2024, two of its artists entered Spotify’s flagship playlist Today’s Top Hits and the Global Top 50. One artist, Ndotz, became the ninth highest-streamed UK rapper, with the fourth highest-streamed UK rap single, Embrace It. Combined with another breakout artist, the label’s top performers achieved over 1 billion streams across digital service platforms.Current heavy hitters on the label include Sevdaliza, bbno$, ZHU, sosocamo, RJ Pasin and BLP Kosher to name a few.Reflecting on the changing industry, Benz said: “Discoverability is decided by fans and algorithms, no longer major players or playlists. This has opened the playing field for everyone and will favor entrepreneurs and DIY musicians or labels who are thinking outside of the box. You can have a hit single now in a matter of several weeks and do not have to spend a dollar, if you’re lucky. This landscape did not exist 10 years ago, and the freedom to do what you like, how you like, did not either.”Benz also noted the importance of adaptability: “Being open to adapting to new methods of marketing, sound, and promotion as the internet evolves and fandoms change is what moves the needle for artists today.”With a foundation rooted in digital culture and a focus on speed, innovation, and independence, Broke Records continues to chart its own path—shaping the future of music on its own terms.

