Trackdesk and Anura Create Partnership to Raise the Standard for Affiliate Fraud Protection

Anura partners with Trackdesk

Market-leading platforms join forces to deliver real-time fraud detection for affiliate marketers of all sizes.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anura, the market leader in ad fraud detection , and Trackdesk, the fastest-growing affiliate tracking software, today announce a strategic partnership to fight invalid traffic and empower businesses to run secure, scalable, and high-performing affiliate programs. By integrating Anura directly into the Trackdesk affiliate management platform , affiliate marketers gain the assurance of real-time fraud prevention without sacrificing data accuracy or campaign performance.A New Era for Affiliate Program IntegrityThis integration marks a significant advancement for affiliate marketers who face mounting challenges from fraudulent traffic, unreliable tracking, and misinformed analytics. Together, Trackdesk and Anura deliver a powerful solution that sets a new benchmark for trustworthy attribution and campaign success.Setting a New Standard: Elevating Affiliate Marketing PerformanceWith Anura seamlessly integrated into Trackdesk, affiliate marketer and performance-driven brands can now count on:• Advanced Click Fraud Protection: Shield campaigns from invalid traffic and fake conversions without blocking real visitors.• Data Confidence & Accuracy: Cleaner, reliable analytics that provide the foundation for accurate attribution and performance optimization.• Maximized ROI Through Quality Traffic: Ensure ad spend drives measurable results by focusing only on high-quality, converting visitors.• Operational Protection: Ensure sales teams chase real leads instead of drain resources on fraudulent leads that clog up the pipeline and don’t convert.Expert Perspective“At Trackdesk, we’re committed to doing everything possible to ensure our clients can run secure, reliable, and high-performing affiliate programs. By integrating advanced fraud prevention through Anura and achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification with regular audits, we’re continually raising the bar to protect data integrity and help our users grow with confidence.”— Martin Demiger, CEO of TrackdeskTrust, Transparency, and Client SuccessTrackdesk and Anura share a commitment to innovation, transparency, and customer success. With Anura’s 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee and TAG Certification Against Fraud, clients have the highest level of assurance in their campaign data, supported by comprehensive analytics, actionable insights, and flexible integration. Both companies are dedicated to ongoing platform improvements and supporting partners at every step, from onboarding to daily optimization.About AnuraAnura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and committed to helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI.About TrackdeskTrackdesk is the fastest-growing affiliate platform designed to help businesses establish and scale their partnership revenue streams. With reliable tracking, transparent value-based pricing, and comprehensive affiliate management tools, Trackdesk empowers users to run effective and efficient affiliate programs. Trusted by over 1,500 customers, Trackdesk is committed to delivering innovative solutions in the affiliate marketing industry.Learn more about how the Trackdesk–Anura integration is transforming affiliate marketing at trackdesk.com and anura.io

