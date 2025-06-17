Tarek Abdel Salam Simplifies the Sales Funnel Concept for Coaches, Experts and Service Providers in the GCC

Tarek Abdel Salam - طارق عبد السلام

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While sales funnels have long been a staple of digital marketing, many entrepreneurs, especially coaches and consultants in the Gulf region, continue to view them as overly technical or reserved for advanced marketers.Tarek Abdel Salam, founder of the award-winning Out Loud Media and a strategic voice in GCC marketing, believes this misunderstanding is costing small business owners real growth opportunities.“A sales funnel isn’t complicated,” said Abdel Salam. “It’s simply a structured journey that helps potential clients go from discovering a service to trusting it and deciding to buy—without pressure or confusion.”The problem, he explains, is that many service providers believe they need high-tech tools or complex automation to build a funnel. In reality, most are already guiding clients through informal funnels without realizing it.A Simplified Framework That WorksThe simplified structure Abdel Salam shares breaks down into three accessible stages:1. Attract: Capture initial interest through helpful, valuable content—whether a blog post, video, or a downloadable guide.2. Educate: Offer content that explains the problem and provides insight, establishing trust without making a direct pitch.3. Invite: Present the service as a logical next step, framed as a natural continuation of the previous stages.This model, Abdel Salam argues, reduces friction in the customer journey and minimizes the need for hard selling.Relevance to the GCC MarketIn Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other GCC countries, digital entrepreneurship is on the rise. However, many knowledge-based service providers—coaches, consultants, and trainers—continue to struggle with creating structured marketing systems. Without clarity on the sales process, businesses either rely heavily on social media posting or outsource to agencies that may not understand their niche.“Funnels give clarity,” Abdel Salam noted. “They replace the guesswork with a predictable system.”Tools Are Optional, Strategy Is EssentialWhile tools like email automation software and landing page builders can enhance efficiency, Abdel Salam stresses that they are not a requirement for getting started. In many cases, a basic funnel can consist of an Instagram post, a PDF download, and a calendar link.The key is to define the path clearly and ensure each step logically leads to the next.A Call for SimplificationAbdel Salam continues to advocate for simplifying core marketing concepts for non-marketers across the region. His approach focuses on making strategy accessible, actionable, and aligned with the realities of service-based entrepreneurs who wear multiple hats.

