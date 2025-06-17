Business Reporter: Reimagining operational efficiency in the F&B industry

How LASSi methodologies can provide a strong foundation for human-centered digital technology deployments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Marcos Salla, Global Director, Agriculture, Food and Beverage at dss+ explains why F&B companies must combine emerging technology deployments such as smart manufacturing, AI, machine learning, blockchain and digital twins with operational excellence disciplines and human-centric design to make their operations leaner and more efficient. With global food commodity prices still about a third higher than pre-Covid levels according to the UN FAO Food Price Index, F&B companies are compelled to streamline their operations to preserve their margins. Yet just 16 per cent of food and beverage processors expect to redesign or consolidate their plants in 2025. In the current environment, fine-tuning operations won’t suffice. Instead, companies in the sector must implement lean, agile and six sigma (LASSi) methodologies to build more resilient, responsive, and sustainable operations.A lean base is typically achieved by cutting the number of plants while preserving overall capacity. Once the legacy system is streamlined, operation is ready for the integration of digital technologies with physical processes and materials. F&B companies must understand that meaningful changes in how they operate can only be realised when technological deployments are preceded by plant consolidation and supply chain reconfiguration. There is, however, yet another factor that can stall optimisation and digital transformation initiatives: human resistance to change. The workforce’s reluctance to embrace new practices can only be broken down by creating a culture of accountability and continuous improvement, where employees are continuously upskilled and trained on evolving LASSi principles as well.To learn more about how leading F&B multinationals have managed their digitally-enabled operational efficiency projects, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About dss+dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. Driven by our purpose, we help organisations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that build business endurance and ensure long-term success. We engage deeply within organisations to empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures, and establish the capabilities required at every level. We combine technical expertise and operational experience with a people-centered approach and data-driven insight.

