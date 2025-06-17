Purpose Legal Expands Cloud-First Offerings in Partnership with Relativity

Purpose’s expertise in RelativityOne helps clients scale and future-proof legal operations

At Purpose Legal, we pride ourselves on helping our clients stay ahead of industry change without disruption.” — Kris Taylor, President

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose Legal , a leading provider of eDiscovery, attorney document review, and complex legal support services, is expanding its partnership with Relativity to further support the global legal technology company’s cloud-first strategy. As part of this expansion, Purpose Legal has significantly increased its investment in RelativityOne. The company will now offer access to the AI-powered cloud platform to clients in the US and Canada, extending its reach across North America and underscoring its dedication to modernized legal technology.With over a decade of experience navigating complex eDiscovery environments, Purpose Legal’s seasoned team—including RelativityOne certified professionals and consultants—offers deep expertise backed by a long-standing and growing partnership with Relativity. This uniquely positions Purpose Legal to help clients transition to the cloud, enabling them to get the most out of their data while maintaining defensibility, performance, and peace of mind at scale.“We are very grateful to Ramin Tabatabai and the entire Relativity executive team for their outstanding support. This growing partnership reflects our long-term commitment to helping clients navigate complex data challenges with precision and confidence,” said Kris Taylor, President of Purpose Legal. “As more legal teams embrace the cloud, we remain a proven, trusted guide, providing not just the platform but the strategy, expertise, and ongoing expert support needed to make every RelativityOne transition smooth, secure, and value-driven.”Its commitment to cloud-based technology provides Purpose Legal with the increased performance, security, and scalability needed to address the legal data challenges of today and tomorrow. Purpose Legal has successfully managed large-scale RelativityOne transitions, developed proprietary workflows within the platform, and provides end-to-end support—from scoping and migration to post-launch optimization and advanced analytics. With a global delivery model and round-the-clock client support, Purpose Legal helps law firms, corporations, and government entities future-proof their discovery processes and accelerate their digital transformation.“At Purpose Legal, we pride ourselves on helping our clients stay ahead of industry change without disruption,” said Taylor. “In fact, we embrace change. As the legal world moves rapidly toward the cloud, we offer hands-on guidance, technical precision, and trusted workflows that ensure every migration to RelativityOne is seamless, secure, and optimized for long-term success. The result is not just a move to the cloud—it’s a smarter, more strategic approach to managing complex data.”“Purpose Legal and Relativity share a belief in the transformative power of the cloud and artificial intelligence to enhance the future of legal work,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “As organizations rethink the way they manage data, Purpose Legal is well-positioned to help clients take full advantage of RelativityOne.”RelativityOne offers a wide range of capabilities tailored for faster, more efficient, and more accurate work, including fit-for-purpose generative AI solutions that produce defensible and transparent results. Relativity’s generative AI product suite, Relativity aiR, allows users to meet aggressive deadlines, gain better insights, protect privileged materials, and build stronger case stories—all within the security of RelativityOne.By harnessing the power of RelativityOne, Purpose Legal and its clients can more efficiently review documents of any type, including emails, spreadsheets, chats, prompt-and-response conversations, and PDFs. Available on a global scale and supported by substantial investment in SaaS-based infrastructure, RelativityOne was thoughtfully designed with unparalleled performance, support, and security top of mind. Relativity builds security into every step of its product development lifecycle, giving users the insights and tools needed to keep sensitive data protected.Relativity announced in January that by 2028, all new matters and workspaces will be hosted in RelativityOne, with some limited customer and geographic exceptions. Existing matters and workspaces will continue to be supported in Relativity Server. Learn more about the policy and access RelativityOne resources here.To learn how Purpose Legal can guide your team through a seamless transition to RelativityOne and future-proof your legal operations, visit https://www.purposelegal.io/contact/

