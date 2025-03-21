Purpose Legal Welcomes Emily Fedeles Czebiniak as Senior Vice President of Advisory Consulting Services

Purpose Legal is proud to announce that Emily Fedeles Czebiniak has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Advisory Consulting Services.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose Legal is proud to announce that Emily Fedeles Czebiniak, J.D., AIGP, CIPP/E has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Advisory Consulting Services. A seasoned data privacy and artificial intelligence attorney and executive, Emily brings extensive global experience in privacy and data protection, cybersecurity, AI governance, and regulatory compliance.She has held key leadership roles across the legal, corporate, and technology sectors, including serving as Vice President, Associate General Counsel for Privacy at Medidata Solutions and Chief Data Privacy Counsel at Colgate-Palmolive. As an attorney at both BakerHostetler and Shook, Hardy & Bacon she advised clients in the United States and Europe on global privacy laws such as GDPR, U.S. state privacy laws, PIPL, and the EU AI Act, guiding businesses through complex regulatory landscapes while driving innovation and risk mitigation.At Purpose Legal, Emily will lead the company’s consulting practice with corporate and law firm clients on privacy strategy, AI governance, cyber incident response, and compliance solutions. She will also contribute to Purpose’s mission of delivering cutting-edge legal and compliance solutions to global clients across multiple industry sectors.“We are very excited to welcome Emily to the Purpose Legal executive team,” said Greg Mazares, CEO of Purpose Legal. “Her extensive expertise in privacy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence governance will be instrumental in delivering world-class advisory services. Emily’s leadership and business orientation will further strengthen our ability to help clients navigate through complex legal and regulatory challenges.”For more information about Purpose Legal’s Advisory Consulting Services, visit https://www.purposelegal.io/advisory-consulting/ About Purpose LegalPurpose Legal is a leader in eDiscovery, document review, and legal technology services. Our diverse team of experienced, talented, and motivated people are our greatest asset. The company assists multinational corporations, law firms, government entities, and channel partners through best-in-breed software, generative AI tools, creative managed services solutions, and deep industry knowledge. Purpose delivers expertise in litigation support, HSR second requests, advisory consulting services, corporate compliance, regulatory investigations, core eDiscovery services and technology, document review, information governance, data privacy, data breach discovery, commercial contract review, and data science. We hire and develop experienced industry professionals, who combined with proven processes and robust technology, help us deliver consistently effective solutions to our many valued clients. The company has a global reach and serves clients throughout North America, the EU, and India. Learn more at www.purposelegal.io

