Purpose Legal Launches Advisory Consulting Services Group

DALLAS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose Legal, a leading provider of eDiscovery, attorney document review, and complex legal support services, is pleased to announce the launch of its Advisory Consulting Services Group. The unit’s expert consultants will help law firms and corporations address complex legal challenges using innovative, customized solutions. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology and proven workflows, Purpose Legal formulates practical, scalable, and data-driven strategies to help clients achieve favorable results on a timely, cost-effective basis.The Advisory Consulting Services Group will go beyond traditional litigation consulting by offering tech-driven, expert-led, and process-oriented workflows tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of legal teams. Purpose Legal will provide its global clientele with innovation, efficiency, and transparency at scale, all while leveraging cutting-edge technology, including generative AI, to consistently drive positive outcomes.Expert consulting services will be provided in several areas including AI, TAR, and analytics; privacy and compliance; cybersecurity and incident response; M365 and Purview; Relativity One conversions; managed services; infrastructure as a service (IaaS); HSR second requests; contract review; and digital forensics and investigations.Key Features of Purpose Legal’s Advisory Consulting Services:• Custom Workflows: No two legal matters are the same. Purpose Legal designs personalized, tech-prescriptive workflows that align with each client’s unique challenges, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency.• Transparency Through Metrics: Clients benefit from frequent reporting and actionable insights to make informed, data-driven decisions with confidence.• Trusted Industry Experts: Led by a team of seasoned legal professionals and technology innovators, Purpose Legal’s consultants bring deep experience, knowledge, and a passion for innovation designed to optimize results.• Inspired Workflow Design: Allocation of the right number and type of expert resources to ensure regulatory compliance and timely delivery.• AI-Driven Innovation: Purpose Legal has embraced artificial intelligence and other advanced technology to maximize efficiency, quality, and speed of delivery. AI-driven workflows will help improve accuracy and reduce time and cost.“At Purpose Legal, we’re committed to simplifying complexity and transforming legal challenges into opportunities for innovation and timely results,” said Kris Taylor, President of Purpose Legal. “Our Advisory Consulting Services Group experts will empower legal teams with technology-enabled, expert-driven strategies that deliver timely, measurable results.”For more information on Purpose Legal’s Advisory Consulting Services Group, visit https://www.purposelegal.io/advisory-consulting/ About Purpose LegalPurpose Legal is a leader in eDiscovery, document review, and legal technology services. Our diverse team of experienced, talented, and motivated people are our greatest asset. The company assists multinational corporations, law firms, government entities, and channel partners through best-in-breed software, generative AI tools, creative managed services solutions, and deep industry knowledge. Purpose delivers expertise in litigation support, HSR second requests, advisory consulting services, corporate compliance, regulatory investigations, core eDiscovery services and technology, document review, information governance, data privacy, data breach discovery, commercial contract review, and data science. We hire and develop experienced industry professionals, who combined with proven processes and robust technology, help us deliver consistently effective solutions to our many valued clients. The company has a global reach and serves clients throughout North America, the EU, and India. Learn more at www.purposelegal.io

