ORTA (COLIBRI' ITALIAN HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM) LAUNCHES IDEA FOR EUROPEAN HEALTH HUB

ORTA, CEO OF COLIBRì CONSORTIUM PROPOSES TO EUROPE A COMMON HEALTH HUB

'A “European health hub” can take different forms, but in general it implies the creation of centers of excellence, research networks and coordination hubs that operate transnationally'” — Averardo Orta, Ceo Colibrì

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Averardo Orta, chief executive of the Bologna-based Colibrì Hospital Consortium proposes to Europe a common health hub, this comes as the National Federation of Knights of Labor held a conference in Venice a few days ago.'The idea of creating a European health hub is a strategic and ambitious goal that fits perfectly into the debate on a united Europe. It aims to overcome the current fragmentation of national health systems, promoting greater cooperation and integration for the benefit of all European citizens,' Orta explains. 'A “European health hub” can take different forms, but in general it implies the creation of centers of excellence, research networks and coordination hubs that operate transnationally.''The main objectives are different,' continues Orta. 'They range from enabling a better allocation of resources (doctors, nurses, equipment, drugs) and the sharing of knowledge and best practices among member countries. This is crucial, for example, in health crises or for the management of rare diseases that require highly specialized skills. Work to equalize quality and safety standards of care across Europe, ensuring that citizens can receive equal treatment regardless of their country. Promote joint research on new therapies, vaccines and medical technologies.The creation of hubs could facilitate the sharing of data and samples, In addition, a stronger and more integrated European health system would result in a better quality of life for all its citizens. Orta highlights the significant challenges to achieving the goal: 'Harmonizing the different national regulations on health, data privacy, and recognition of professional qualifications is a complex task. Significant investment will be needed to establish and maintain these structures and networks. Necessary is overcoming the resistance of member states to cede some of their sovereignty in an area as sensitive as health. Ensure interoperability of health IT systems across countries'.

