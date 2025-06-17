Menlo Micro Releases the MM5625 80 Gbps High-Speed Differential Loopback Switch for Asymmetric SerDes Buses at IMS 2025

Fully configurable with 128 connection different schemes High Reliability: Greater than 3 billion switching operations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company setting a new standard for switches in modern electrical and electronic systems with the Ideal Switch, has announced the release of its 4th high-speed differential loopback switch, the MM5625 , at the IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in San Francisco, CA. Building off previous Menlo Micro loopback products, the MM5625 is optimized for asymmetric SerDes bus testing, supports 80Gbps PAM4 data-rates required for numerous emerging SerDes standards, and upgrades the RF performance across all 12 ports.Based on Menlo Micro’s industry-leading Ideal Switchtechnology, the MM5625 builds off the enormous success of the award-winning MM5620 loopback relay introduced in 2023. Since its debut, Menlo Micro’s loopback switch technology has been widely adopted by the world’s top suppliers of GPUs for AI, APUs for mobile, and other high-performance compute (HPC) platforms, setting the Ideal Switch as the new standard for switching technology. It was designed to drastically simplify the challenges with testing asymmetric SerDes buses which have (1) TX port connected to (2) RX ports, or vice versa. By increasing the RF bandwidth across all 12 channels, and going from 16 to 128 possible control states, the MM5625 is enabling unprecedented levels of test coverage for a wide variety of high-performance semiconductor devices. Key applications include IC wafer sort, final test and test equipment for datacenter/AI GPU/CPU, APU, re-timers, network processors, and high-speed memory products.Key features of the MM5625 include:• DC to 20 GHz range, Low Insertion Loss: -2.7dB @ 20 GHz• DP3T (differential mode) with Loopback Mode, 12 inter-connected high-speed ports• Fully configurable with 128 connection different schemes• Integrated charge pump driver, no external biasing circuitry required• High Reliability: Greater than 3 billion switching operations• Low-profile 8.2 x 8.2 mm LGA surface-mount packageMenlo Micro Co-founder, SVP RF Business Unit, Chris Giovanniello said, “We are excited to expand our portfolio of high-speed differential loopback solutions with the new MM5625. We are dedicated to designing application-specific solutions that make it as simple as possible for our customers to develop solutions to test their devices' high-speed SerDes interfaces. With the MM5625 we worked closely with our lead customers to adapt to their unique requirements. Optimizing the RF performance and connectivity schemes to their needs allows them to achieve higher performance testing in a much smaller footprint.”To learn more about Menlo Micro its Ideal Switch technology or the new MM5625 visit booth 2253 at IMS 2025 or go to menlomicro.com.AvailabilityFor MM5625 evaluations, ordering and pricing details, please contact a Menlo Micro sales representative at sales@menlomicro.com.About Menlo MicroMenlo Micro is setting a new standard for switches with the Ideal Switch, a chip-scale platform that overcomes performance, efficiency, and scalability bottlenecks of electromechanical relays (EMRs) and semiconductor-based switches. It’s the first disruptive switching technology in over 30 years and the only platform scalable across both power and frequency domains. The Ideal Switch enables smaller, lighter, faster, more reliable, and energy-efficient systems. From AI to aerospace, defense and power electronics, the Ideal Switch eliminates bottlenecks and reduces the total cost of ownership across today’s most demanding applications. Menlo Micro unlocks new possibilities. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

