Duco Consultancy Honored as a Regional System Integrator of the Year for Asia Pacific and Japan by Stibo Systems

Chandan Ohri, CEO, Duco Consultancy (Left), Gauri Chawla, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances, Stibo Systems (Right)

JAPAN, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stibo Systems, a global leader in Master Data Management (MDM) solutions headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, is pleased to announce that its strategic partner, Duco Consultancy has been awarded “Asia Pacific and Japan: Regional System Integrator of the Year” at the PATH Summit 2025 event held in Chicago on May 14–15, 2025.

Duco Consultancy played a leading role in guiding clients through complex MDM implementations. Their outstanding leadership and deep expertise earned strong client trust and resulted in the successful deployment of Stibo Systems’ MDM platform, meriting this prestigious award.

Comment from Gauri Chawla, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances, Stibo Systems

- We’re proud to honor Duco Consultancy as the “Asia Pacific and Japan: Regional System Integrator of the Year.” Based in Australia and active across ANZ, ASEAN and Europe, Their team of 30+ Stibo consultants across New Zealand, Australia, India, and Fiji consistently drives business and technical excellence and strong customer outcomes. We value this partnership and look forward to continued success together.

Comment from Chandan Ohri, CEO, Duco Consultancy

- We’re incredibly honoured to receive the Stibo Systems Regional System Integrator of the Year Award – Asia Pacific & Japan, once again! This recognition reflects the dedication and teamwork that drives us every day. A heartfelt thanks to our team, clients, and partners for making this journey possible. Here's to continuing to push boundaries and strive for excellence together! Moving forward, Stibo Systems and Duco Consultancy will continue to strengthen their collaboration, deliver enhanced value, and ensure the success of MDM implementations for clients across the region.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is a leading enabler of trustworthy data through AI-powered master data management. Built on a robust and flexible platform, our SaaS solutions empower enterprises around the globe to deliver superior customer and product experiences. Our trusted data foundation enhances operational efficiency, drives growth and transformation, supports sustainability initiatives and bolsters AI success. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

About Duco Consultancy

Duco Consultancy is a niche management and technology consulting company that currently operates across three continents in the following countries: New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, USA, and India. We leverage our experienced team of consultants to provide cross-domain management, technology, and business consulting services to our clients, enabling their success. Our approach is business led and technology driven to deliver effective and cost-efficient solutions that truly address the client’s business needs.

Our aim is to partner with our clients to create sustainable business outcomes through world-class solutions. Stibo is one such solution.

We pride ourselves in being a thoroughly effective consulting services provider in each market that we operate. We achieve this with a single-minded focus on delivering excellence, truly understanding our clients’ needs, and working with them as a seamless team with responsibility and integrity. More at https://www.ducoconsultancy.com.

