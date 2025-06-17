Mini-Circuits Selects Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch for its Broad Portfolio of Switch Test Products and Modules

Ideal Switch Powers Mini-Circuits' Absorptive SP4T RF switch and addresses a wide range of wireless communication applications

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company setting a new standard for switches in modern electrical and electronic systems with the Ideal Switch, has announced at the IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in San Francisco, CA its collaboration with RF and microwave specialists, Mini-Circuits, to develop the MEM-SP4T-A18, Absorptive SP4T Switch powered by Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch. Among the highlights at Booth 2253 will be a live demo of Mini-Circuits’ Absorptive SP4T switch, simulating a full life cycle and reliability test, while also showcasing the device’s impressive switching speed of 15µs.The MEM-SP4T-A18 Switch, developed by Mini-Circuits, the leading global supplier of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, operates at an impressive 18 GHz and has very high reliability, fast switching speeds, low power consumption and DC passing functionality. Its performance and longevity are underpinned by Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch technology, which provides low insertion loss, extremely high linearity across billions of switching operations. Suitable applications include antenna linefeeds, redundancy switching for microwave radio, satcom/GNSS antenna switching, signal routing/switch matrices, and high-volume production testing.The MEM-SP4T-A18 demonstration is one of nine live product demonstrations featured at Menlo Micro’s booth this year at IMS. The company also is showcasing its cutting-edge solutions for high-speed digital and RF applications, quantum computing, and next-gen aerospace and defense systems.Mini-Circuits Global Product Marketing Manager for Product Line Test Solutions and High-Power Amplifiers, Angelo Andres, commented: “Our work with Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch technology has enabled us to fully develop our MEM-SP4T-A18 absorptive SP4T switch, which completes our broad portfolio of switch test products and modules to address a wide range of wireless communication applications.”Menlo Micro CEO, Russ Garcia, added: “We are excited to showcase the Ideal Switch technology and its selection by Mini-Circuits for advanced RF switch solutions at IMS this year. As electronic systems grow more powerful and compact, traditional switches face limitations of size, weight, speed, heat, wear, and signal quality, creating system-level bottlenecks across today’s most demanding applications. Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch eliminates these trade-offs, delivering a compact, high-performance, scalable solution for high-speed digital and high-power, broadband RF and advanced power switching, all in one platform. This is enabling Mini-Circuits and our other customers to accelerate innovation of significantly differentiated products.”To learn more about Menlo Micro and Ideal Switch technology, visit Booth 2253 at IMS or go to menlomicro.com. To learn more about Mini-Circuits and the Ideal Switch-enhanced MEM-SP4T-A18, visit Booth 1351 or visit mini-circuits.com About Menlo MicroMenlo Micro is setting a new standard for switches with the Ideal Switch, a chip-scale platform that overcomes performance, efficiency, and scalability bottlenecks of electromechanical relays (EMRs) and semiconductor-based switches. It’s the first disruptive switching technology in over 30 years and the only platform scalable across both power and frequency domains. The Ideal Switch enables smaller, lighter, faster, more reliable, and energy-efficient systems. From AI to aerospace, defense and power electronics, the Ideal Switch eliminates bottlenecks and reduces the total cost of ownership across today’s most demanding applications. Menlo Micro unlocks new possibilities. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.Media ContactNatasha Le Marquand at natasha@napierb2b.comPhone: +44 (0)1243 531123

