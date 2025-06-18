MyCommunity.Today Introduces AI-Powered Platform for Local Business Discovery and Neighborhood Connectivity
MyCommunity.Today provides a community centric, interactive social media & E-Commerce platform, specifically designed to allow local businesses to engage and promote their products and services within their local communities using MyCommunity.Today mobile and web app.
From shopping local to booking services, attending events, or watching engaging community content—everything you need is in one place.
Dr. Sai Agahi Co-Founder and CEO of MyCommunity.Today, Inc.
Designed to streamline how people interact with their neighborhood, MyCommunity.Today combines e-commerce, video content, local directories, community calendars, and social media into a single mobile and web app. The platform provides both convenience for consumers and marketing support for small businesses.
Bridging Communities Through AI and Innovation
MyCommunity.Today allows users to:
1. Discover and support local businesses
2. Access exclusive deals and coupons
3. Explore events, services, and community updates
4. Watch local video content
5. Book services and buy products—directly in the app
Meanwhile, local business owners benefit from the platform’s Mobile App as a Service (MAAS) offering, which includes:
1. Free custom-branded mobile & web apps
2. E-commerce and video integration
3. Couponing, booking tools, and push notifications
4. Built-in SEO, social media tools, and digital marketing support
“Our MAAS tool has completely transformed how we market our business,” said a representative from Nikki Fine Jewelers. “It helped us build a branded app, improve SEO, and reach more local customers.”
Supporting Small Businesses with Smart Digital Tools
In addition to MAAS, MyCommunity.Today offers:
1. SEO services for local visibility
2. Social media management and content creation
3. Email and SMS marketing automation
4. Paid advertising support across major platforms
“It’s everything your business needs—without the cost of hiring a full digital team,” added Dr. Agahi.
A New Model for Local Living
What sets MyCommunity.Today apart is its "appless app" feature—users can access merchant apps within the platform without downloading anything extra. With unified logins and secure payments, the experience is seamless for both customers and businesses.
MyCommunity.Today is already helping over 70,000 local businesses amplify their reach, connect with nearby customers, and compete in a digital-first economy.
About MyCommunity.Today, Inc.
MyCommunity.Today is a California-based technology company offering AI-driven digital solutions for community engagement and small business growth. Through its all-in-one mobile/web app platform, MyCommunity.Today empowers residents to connect locally and businesses to thrive using mobile-first technology and marketing tools.
