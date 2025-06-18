MyCommunity.Today Introduces AI-Powered Platform for Local Business Discovery and Neighborhood Connectivity

MyCommunity.Today provides a community centric, interactive social media & E-Commerce platform, specifically designed to allow local businesses to engage and promote their products and services within their local communities using MyCommunity.Today mobile and web app. From shopping local to booking services, attending events, or watching engaging community content—everything you need is in one place. Dr. Sai Agahi Co-Founder and CEO of MyCommunity.Today, Inc. Empowers you to shop smarter, interact authentically, and stay informed effortlessly A New Model for Local Living

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCommunity.Today , Inc., a California-based technology company, has launched a powerful AI-powered platform designed to help local residents and businesses stay connected through one comprehensive digital experience. The new platform offers community members a way to discover local businesses, events, and services while helping small businesses grow through innovative, cost-effective digital tools.Designed to streamline how people interact with their neighborhood, MyCommunity.Today combines e-commerce, video content, local directories, community calendars, and social media into a single mobile and web app. The platform provides both convenience for consumers and marketing support for small businesses.Bridging Communities Through AI and InnovationMyCommunity.Today allows users to:1. Discover and support local businesses2. Access exclusive deals and coupons3. Explore events, services, and community updates4. Watch local video content5. Book services and buy products—directly in the appMeanwhile, local business owners benefit from the platform’s Mobile App as a Service (MAAS) offering, which includes:1. Free custom-branded mobile & web apps2. E-commerce and video integration3. Couponing, booking tools, and push notifications4. Built-in SEO, social media tools, and digital marketing support“Our MAAS tool has completely transformed how we market our business,” said a representative from Nikki Fine Jewelers. “It helped us build a branded app, improve SEO, and reach more local customers.”Supporting Small Businesses with Smart Digital ToolsIn addition to MAAS, MyCommunity.Today offers:1. SEO services for local visibility2. Social media management and content creation3. Email and SMS marketing automation4. Paid advertising support across major platforms“It’s everything your business needs—without the cost of hiring a full digital team,” added Dr. Agahi.A New Model for Local LivingWhat sets MyCommunity.Today apart is its "appless app" feature—users can access merchant apps within the platform without downloading anything extra. With unified logins and secure payments, the experience is seamless for both customers and businesses.MyCommunity.Today is already helping over 70,000 local businesses amplify their reach, connect with nearby customers, and compete in a digital-first economy.About MyCommunity.Today, Inc.MyCommunity.Today is a California-based technology company offering AI-driven digital solutions for community engagement and small business growth. Through its all-in-one mobile/web app platform, MyCommunity.Today empowers residents to connect locally and businesses to thrive using mobile-first technology and marketing tools.Media ContactMyCommunity.Today, Inc.📧 info@mycommunity.today📍 California, USA

