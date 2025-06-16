Senate Bill 411 Printer's Number 944

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - nationally recognized, evidence-based organization in effect as

of the effective date of this subsection. The department shall

update the registry on a biannual basis in accordance with the

submission of data as required in subsection (b).

(b) Data submission.--On and after January 1, 2026, or 180

days after the effective date of this subsection, whichever is

later, each comprehensive stroke center, thrombectomy-capable

stroke center, primary stroke center and acute stroke-ready

hospital shall, on a biannual basis, submit data to the

department concerning stroke care for inclusion in the Statewide

stroke registry, as determined by the Secretary of Health. Data

under this subsection shall align with the stroke consensus

metrics developed and approved by the American Heart Association

A NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED, EVIDENCE-BASED ORGANIZATION in effect

as of the effective date of this subsection .

(c) Data access.--Each comprehensive stroke center,

thrombectomy-capable stroke center, primary stroke center and

acute stroke-ready hospital shall provide the department with

access to records, as the department deems necessary to perform

case findings or other quality improvement audits to ensure

completeness of reporting and data accuracy consistent with the

purposes of this section.

(d) Contract and reporting.--The department may enter a

contract with a nationally recognized, evidence-based

organization for the receipt, storage, holding, updating or

maintenance of the data or files under department control and

management. The department may enter into reciprocal reporting

agreements with the appropriate agencies of other states to

exchange stroke care data.

(E) CONFIDENTIALITY.--

