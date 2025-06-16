Senate Bill 89 Printer's Number 945

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 44

PRINTER'S NO. 945

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

89

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROWN, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN AND YAW,

JANUARY 22, 2025

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY

PREPAREDNESS, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 16, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158, No.158),

entitled "An act establishing the Overdose Information

Network; providing for implementation and for use; and

conferring powers and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania

State Police," further providing for definitions and for

establishment and design; and providing for entry

requirements for EMS providers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "authorized users" and

"information technology platform" in section 2 of the act of

November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158, No.158), known as the Overdose

Mapping Act, are amended and the section is amended by adding a

definition to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

