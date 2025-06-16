Senate Bill 89 Printer's Number 945
PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 44
PRINTER'S NO. 945
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
89
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROWN, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN AND YAW,
JANUARY 22, 2025
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY
PREPAREDNESS, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED,
JUNE 16, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158, No.158),
entitled "An act establishing the Overdose Information
Network; providing for implementation and for use; and
conferring powers and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania
State Police," further providing for definitions and for
establishment and design; and providing for entry
requirements for EMS providers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "authorized users" and
"information technology platform" in section 2 of the act of
November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158, No.158), known as the Overdose
Mapping Act, are amended and the section is amended by adding a
definition to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
