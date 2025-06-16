Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,582 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 795 Printer's Number 947

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 947

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

795

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HAYWOOD, MUTH, TARTAGLIONE,

HUGHES, KANE, COSTA, STREET, KEARNEY, SCHWANK AND COLLETT,

JUNE 16, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 16, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 53 (Municipalities Generally), 66 (Public

Utilities) and 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in transportation network companies,

providing for excise fee; in transportation network service,

providing for excise fee; and, in sustainable mobility

options, further providing for fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 53 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 57A23. Excise fee.

(a) Imposition.-- A transportation network company operating

within a city of the first class shall remit to the Public

Transportation Trust Fund a fee equal to 4.6% of the gross

receipts derived from all fares charged to all passengers for

prearranged rides that originate in the city.

(b) Remittance and deposit.-- The fee required under

subsection (a) shall be remitted on a quarterly basis and

deposited into the Public Transportation Trust Fund.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 795 Printer's Number 947

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more