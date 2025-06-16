Senate Bill 795 Printer's Number 947
PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 947
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
795
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HAYWOOD, MUTH, TARTAGLIONE,
HUGHES, KANE, COSTA, STREET, KEARNEY, SCHWANK AND COLLETT,
JUNE 16, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 16, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 53 (Municipalities Generally), 66 (Public
Utilities) and 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in transportation network companies,
providing for excise fee; in transportation network service,
providing for excise fee; and, in sustainable mobility
options, further providing for fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 53 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 57A23. Excise fee.
(a) Imposition.-- A transportation network company operating
within a city of the first class shall remit to the Public
Transportation Trust Fund a fee equal to 4.6% of the gross
receipts derived from all fares charged to all passengers for
prearranged rides that originate in the city.
(b) Remittance and deposit.-- The fee required under
subsection (a) shall be remitted on a quarterly basis and
deposited into the Public Transportation Trust Fund.
