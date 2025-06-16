Senate Bill 795 Printer's Number 947

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 947

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

795

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HAYWOOD, MUTH, TARTAGLIONE,

HUGHES, KANE, COSTA, STREET, KEARNEY, SCHWANK AND COLLETT,

JUNE 16, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 16, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 53 (Municipalities Generally), 66 (Public

Utilities) and 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in transportation network companies,

providing for excise fee; in transportation network service,

providing for excise fee; and, in sustainable mobility

options, further providing for fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 53 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 57A23. Excise fee.

(a) Imposition.-- A transportation network company operating

within a city of the first class shall remit to the Public

Transportation Trust Fund a fee equal to 4.6% of the gross

receipts derived from all fares charged to all passengers for

prearranged rides that originate in the city.

(b) Remittance and deposit.-- The fee required under

subsection (a) shall be remitted on a quarterly basis and

deposited into the Public Transportation Trust Fund.

