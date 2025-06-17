The Binary Holdings & Metana Celebrate GAME TIME Hackathon Success: 10 Winners to Tap into 170M+ Audience

Over 25 qualified teams and solo developers crafted hyper-casual games tailored for TBH’s largely non-crypto-native audience of 170 million users.

Our ecosystem is expanding weekly: we now host 30 dApps across two blockchains, and every winner gains instant access to our distribution. This is where web3 gaming meets real-world scale.” — George Papas, CTO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GAME TIME hackathon , a collaboration between The Binary Holdings (TBH) and Metana , has concluded with resounding success. Over 25 qualified teams and solo developers crafted hyper-casual games tailored for TBH’s largely non-crypto-native audience of 170 million users. After rigorous evaluation, ten standout winners were chosen—each now poised to transform their projects into passive income engines thanks to direct access to TBH’s vast distribution network.GAME TIME was specifically geared toward hyper-casual entries, reflecting the preferences of TBH’s user base: quick, engaging experiences that require no prior crypto knowledge. By concentrating on simple gameplay loops, think time-killers, micro-challenges, and easy-to-learn mechanics—participants designed games that resonate with a broad demographic across Southeast Asia and beyond.From 25+ Entrants to 10 WinnersMore than 25 teams met the qualification criteria, submitting prototypes by the deadline. A panel of judges from The Binary Holdings, Metana, zkCandy, and Lisk assessed entries on engagement potential, ease of play, and seamless integration within TBH’s ecosystem. Ten winners shared the prize pool, but the true reward lies in the opportunity to reach millions: TBH will embed these games into OneWave, its ‘dApp playstore’ that powers telco loyalty points for 170M+ people – giving creators immediate exposure to a captive user base and a chance to monetize at scale.“Seeing these hyper-casual concepts come to life, and knowing they’ll reach millions—underscores why we ran GAME TIME,” said George Papas, VP of Tech at The Binary Holdings. “Our ecosystem is expanding weekly: we now host 30 dApps across two blockchains, and every winner gains instant access to our distribution. This is where web3 gaming meets real-world scale.”Turning Projects into Passive Income BeastsWinning developers will benefit from:- Direct Market Access: Immediate distribution into OneWave, TBH’s ‘dApp playstore’ that powers telco loyalty programs for 170M+ users.-Monetization Support: Guidance on integrating tokenized rewards (via $BNRY) to drive retention and microtransactions.-Co-Marketing & Visibility: Promotion through TBH’s channels and partner campaigns.Ongoing Ecosystem GrowthAs TBH’s network grows with new telco partnerships - the games will be automatically distributed within these new channels and segments.The Binary Holding is a leading Web3 infrastructure provider for telcos and banks in emerging markets. With over 170 million users, TBH provides blockchain-power infrastructure solutions to maximize user engagement, retention and ARPU for these sectors. Facilitated by the native $BNRY token, TBH’s infrastructure drives user engagement, retention, and ARPU growth for partners.Ecosystem Momentum & Next StepsTBH’s ecosystem continues to expand rapidly: alongside the latest 10 GAME TIME winners, new dApps and chains are onboarded weekly, enriching the variety of experiences available to users. Developers who missed this hackathon are encouraged to join TBH’s growing network, where upcoming initiatives and integrations offer further opportunities to showcase and monetize hyper-casual and other game types.Looking AheadThe successful conclusion of GAME TIME demonstrates the power of combining targeted hackathons with a robust distribution layer. By focusing on hyper-casual games for a non-crypto-native audience, TBH and Metana have paved the way for creators to achieve sustainable passive income and drive Web3 adoption at scale. As TBH’s ecosystem grows now featuring 30 dApps and two blockchains, there has never been a better time for developers to bring their projects into this thriving network.About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings (TBH) is a Web3 infrastructure provider for telecommunications companies and banks in emerging economies. With a user base exceeding 170 million, TBH embeds tokenized loyalty programs and an embedded dApp playstore into partner apps, driving customer engagement, retention, and ARPU. Powered by the native $BNRY token, TBH’s ecosystem now spans 30 live dApps across two blockchains, offering seamless distribution and monetization for Web3 projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.