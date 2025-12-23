The Binary Holdings Accelerates Fintech Digitization: GoPay Integrates OneWave to Supercharge User Engagement and Growth

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Binary Holdings , a global digital infrastructure firm, announced a definitive partnership with GoPay, Indonesia’s leading e-wallet with over 20 million monthly transacting users. This collaboration marks a critical milestone in the fintech sector, positioning GoPay at the forefront of the mobile economy by leveraging The Binary Holdings’ OneWave platform to drive users within the mass market.The partnership is built on The Binary Holdings’ mission to transition foundational digital firms into next-generation platforms ready for the digital era. By embedding OneWave, The Binary Holdings’ digital loyalty point infrastructure, directly within the GoPay mobile application, expanding its utility far beyond financial transactions into the high-engagement domain of content.Through this partnership, GoPay now brings Fando, powered by OneWave, to its app, giving users access to the best sports content across 16 categories. Fando brings the best of sports content including basketball, football, motorsports, tennis, badminton amongst others.Kelvin Timotius, Head of GoPay Wallet said, "GoPay has become an integral part of the daily lifestyle of many Indonesians. Through the GoPay app, users can now access a wide range of services beyond financial offerings, including sports entertainment provided by Fando, made possible through our partnership with The Binary Holdings. Fando *app* delivers premium sports content across 16 sports categories, allowing us to strengthen user engagement while driving sustained growth."Manit Parikh, CEO of The Binary Holdings added, “We’re excited to partner with GoPay to launch OneWave in their ecosystem. By introducing short sports video content as the first offering, we’re confident that it will aid in bringing higher engagement for the platform as well as incremental value to GoPay’s user.”Driving Metrics: Engagement and Value ExchangeThe core strategic intent of this integration is measurable user stickiness. By embedding a highly engaging, non-financial utility like short-form video, GoPay leverages Indonesia's massive demand for mobile content to change user habits. OneWave introduces a powerful tokenized engagement loop: as users spend time viewing and interacting with the curated sports content in Fando, they are instantly rewarded with loyalty points. This mechanic provides tangible, continuous value for non-transactional activity, driving users to open the app daily and increasing overall session time—the direct levers for improving active users.Loyalty points from OneWave operate as digital loyalty credits within each partner’s app. Points is a closed-loop loyalty points that can be redeemed only for goods and services in Fando. By enabling this closed-loop value exchange, GoPay is establishing a unique competitive moat in Indonesia, fostering a deep relationship where time spent directly translates into real-world utility and value for the user.Pioneering Fintech’s Digital EvolutionFor fintech and digital banking leaders, this partnership demonstrates the next evolutionary step for e-wallets: moving from being a payment utility to a central digital lifestyle hub. Indonesia’s digital economy is accelerating, and consumers expect seamless, instant gratification from their most-used mobile apps.The Binary Holdings provides the critical digital infrastructure layer that enables this evolution without disrupting GoPay’s core payment operations.In other integrations that have been live for over a year, The Binary Holdings’ platform has consistently driven measurable behavioral change — higher daily engagement, deeper retention, and greater in-app spending.These proven results have positioned The Binary Holdings as a core digital-infrastructure partner for national initiatives managing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and state-owned digital-currency programs across multiple emerging markets. This collaboration underscores The Binary Holdings' commitment to accelerating the digital era for major financial technology firms, delivering the necessary platform architecture to meet the surging expectations of the modern digital citizen. The integration ensures GoPay remains sticky, relevant, and continuously rewarding for its 20 million-plus monthly transacting users, cementing its market leadership position.Serving over 700 million users across 9 nations, The Binary Holdings continues to build the GDP rails for the emerging digital world.

