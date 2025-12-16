RYZE and The Binary Holdings Join Forces to Bring Reward-Driven Digital Experiences to Bangladesh’s Youth

This collaboration is designed to make online engagement more valuable, more accessible & better aligned with the aspirations of young users across Bangladesh

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bangladesh’s youth continue to shape the nation’s digital future, and RYZE , the country’s first AI powered youth focused brand by Banglalink, is expanding its commitment to empower them with the right tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, young people aged 15 to 29 make up nearly one third of the population, representing a vibrant demographic of more than 45 million individuals who are driving creativity, innovation, and digital adoption. Banglalink is fully owned by VEON, a global digital operator and NASDAQ listed company headquartered in Dubai.In line with its mission to deliver greater digital experiences for this generation, RYZE today announced a strategic partnership with The Binary Holdings , a global digital infrastructure company. Through this collaboration, RYZE will introduce a reward based digital ecosystem designed to make online engagement more valuable, more accessible, and better aligned with the aspirations of young users across Bangladesh.Central to the partnership is the integration of The Binary Holdings’ OneWave platform into the RYZE mobile experience. OneWave enables users to earn BNRY credits for everyday digital activities including content creation, mobile engagement, and data usage. These credits function as transparent, on chain digital rewards that can be redeemed for data packs, premium content, partner vouchers, and a wide range of digital services. This creates a personalized and rewarding experience that encourages youth to participate more actively and confidently in the digital economy. The platform also introduces self-custody wallets, allowing users full ownership of their digital assets without relying on third party intermediaries. This enhances digital confidence, strengthens financial literacy, and gives young people greater control as they navigate opportunities in the digital space.Manit Parikh, Chief Executive Office of The Binary Holdings, said, “Together, we are laying the GDP rails for emerging markets, particularly for the digitally savvy youth of Bangladesh who are on the RYZE app. By integrating transparent micropayments within Banglalink’s ecosystem, we aim to accelerate digital adoption, expand financial access, and unlock new engagement and revenue pathways. This partnership is a major step toward making sovereign scale digital infrastructure a meaningful part of everyday life for millions.”Golam Kibria, Chief Digital Officer, Banglalink, said, “Bangladesh’s youth are driving our digital future and with RYZE we want to give them more than connectivity, we want to give them meaningful opportunities. This partnership turns everyday digital interactions into real value, making technology more accessible and empowering for young people. When we support the youth, we support the nation’s progress.”The Binary Holdings has already demonstrated strong results across Southeast Asia, where similar platforms have delivered higher engagement, deeper retention, and increased in app spending. These outcomes have positioned the company as a trusted digital infrastructure partner for large scale digital ecosystems.With more than 700 million users across multiple countries, The Binary Holdings continues to build the foundational digital rails powering the next chapter of global digital growth. Through RYZE, this vision now extends to Bangladesh’s youth, inspiring a generation to rise, create, and lead the nation’s digital future.

