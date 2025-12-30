The Binary Holdings & Telkomsel Forge Partnership to Enhance MyTelkomsel Super App with Tokenized Loyalty & Gamification

Collaboration strengthens customer engagement and accelerates Indonesia’s digital transformation and economy growth

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Binary Holdings (TBH), a global digital distribution infrastructure provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Telkomsel, the region’s leading digital telecommunications service provider from Indonesia, to integrate TBH’s OneWave tokenized loyalty solution into the MyTelkomsel Super App. This collaboration aims to enrich customer engagement through gamification modules, enabling users to earn loyalty points, telco offers, and vouchers while interacting with digital content.Driving Digital Lifestyle InnovationMyTelkomsel serves as a one-stop customer touch point for health, travel, payments, entertainment, and commerce. With advanced AI features like Smart Search and the Veronika Virtual Assistant, the app delivers a personalized and seamless experience for over 83 million monthly active users.Through this partnership, Telkomsel is set to introduce tokenized engagement and gamified experiences within its ecosystem. Users will be able to earn redeemable loyalty points by playing games, liking videos, or watching content. These points can be exchanged for vouchers and physical products via the OneWave Mini-app, accessible through the “Mall” menu in MyTelkomsel.Simplifying Access to Digital RewardsThe integration leverages TBH’s blockchain-powered infrastructure to provide a secure and transparent environment for developers, brands, and game studios. Customers benefit from a frictionless experience – no complex onboarding or external wallets required – while enjoying curated applications and interactive features directly within MyTelkomsel.Empowering Indonesia’s Digital Economy“We’re excited to bring blockchain-powered gaming and social experiences to Telkomsel’s network,” said Manit Parikh, CEO of The Binary Holdings. “By integrating our technology directly into Telkomsel’s ecosystem, we’re making digital innovation accessible to millions and creating a win-win scenario for users and telcos alike. This partnership is a major step towards empowering Indonesia's next 10 million digital developers.”Dedi Suherman, VP of Digital Experience at Telkomsel, emphasized, “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to deliver integrated and meaningful digital experiences for everyone, every home, and every business in Indonesia. Through MyTelkomsel Super App, we simplify access to lifestyle services while fostering an inclusive digital hyper ecosystem that adds real value and benefit to customers’ daily lives.”Together, Telkomsel and TBH aim to convert everyday user actions into measurable digital economic activity, supporting Indonesia’s vision for a sustainable and inclusive digital economy.

