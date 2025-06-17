NEFT Vodka Named Exclusive Vodka of Lime Rock Park

NEFT Vodka will be the exclusive vodka poured at every designated point of distribution across the park and featured in signature cocktails, including The Park’s best-selling Lime Rock Lemonade.

Chilled, sustainable NEFT pours are now available at 23 major events throughout 2025 at historic road racing venue.

Becoming the exclusive vodka of Lime Rock Park is the meeting of two icons that do things their own way, with purpose and precision.” — Jeff Mahony

LAKEVILLE, CT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the ultra-premium vodka renowned for its smooth taste and distinctive barrel packaging, has officially been named the exclusive vodka partner of Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, CT. This partnership will see NEFT Vodka featured at all major events on the 2025 calendar, reinforcing its presence in the motorsports and lifestyle space.As The Park undergoes a transformative expansion, highlighted by the debut of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and substantial investments in track infrastructure, pit areas, bridges, garages, midway experiences, and concessions, NEFT will be at the heart of the Park’s elevated hospitality offerings. The partnership includes prominent placement at the new Country Carpenters Beer Pavilion presented by Foolproof Brewing Company, multiple locations throughout the property, and NEFT’s own branded trailer in the Midway.NEFT will be the exclusive vodka poured at every designated point of distribution across the park and featured in signature cocktails, including The Park’s best-selling Lime Rock Lemonade.The 2025 Lime Rock Park schedule includes a dynamic mix of races, car shows, and community events. Highlights include the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic, the NASCAR Trucks & ARCA weekend on June 27 and 28, GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends in mid-August, and the four-day Historic Festival 43 over Labor Day Weekend. Other notable events range from the Great Country Mutt Show and FCP Euro Sunday Motoring Meets to the SCCA New England Regionals, USAC Weekend, and MiataCon in October.“There’s nowhere quite like Lime Rock Park, where racing history is made on a track that’s as raw and real as it gets,” said Jeff Mahony, Chief Executive Officer at NEFT Vodka. “At NEFT, we craft vodka with that same respect for purity and performance. Becoming the exclusive vodka of Lime Rock Park is the meeting of two icons that do things their own way, with purpose and precision.”With this exclusive partnership, NEFT Vodka and Lime Rock Park are setting a new standard for motorsports hospitality — blending performance, premium spirits, and unforgettable fan experiences into every turn of the 2025 season.“We’re proud to welcome NEFT Vodka to Lime Rock Park as our exclusive vodka partner,” said Dicky Riegel, President and CEO of Lime Rock Park. “NEFT’s commitment to quality, innovation and authenticity mirrors everything we stand for here at The Park. As we continue to evolve our fan experience and hospitality offerings, NEFT is the perfect partner to help us deliver something truly exceptional in 2025 and beyond.”Locally, NEFT is available at retailers including Fall’s Village Package Store in Falls Village, The Falls Village Inn, Lakeville Wine & Spirits in Lakeville, Salisbury Wines in Salisbury, and Sharon Package Store in Sharon. Guests can enjoy NEFT cocktails at local venues such as Fern, Woodland, The Boathouse at Lakeville, and Black Rabbit Bar & Grille, all located in Lakeville.To view Lime Rock Park’s full event calendar, visit www.limerock.com . Do not drink and drive.ABOUT LIME ROCK PARK:Opened in 1957, Lime Rock Park is a legendary 1.5-mile road racing circuit located in Lakeville, Connecticut. Nestled in the scenic Berkshire Hills, the track is a staple of North American motorsports, known for its challenging layout, natural amphitheater setting and deep roots in racing history. Lime Rock Park hosts a diverse schedule of events, including the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic, GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends, Historic Festival and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Park is also home to the FCP Euro Probing Grounds, numerous car shows, community gatherings and grassroots racing events throughout the season. More than a racetrack, Lime Rock Park is a place where fans, drivers and families come together to celebrate automotive culture in all its forms.For more information, visit http://www.limerock.com ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.

