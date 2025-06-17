xGrowth Agency Opens Doors to New Account-Based Marketing Clients Amid Growing Demand for B2B Revenue Growth Solutions

xGrowth Agency is now taking new ABM clients, helping B2B companies grow with targeted campaigns, GTM strategy, and full-funnel marketing expertise.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xGrowth, a leading B2B growth agency known for helping tech companies scale across APAC and beyond, is now accepting new clients for its Account-Based Marketing (ABM) programs.

As B2B buyer journeys become increasingly complex, xGrowth’s ABM approach helps organisations break through the noise with highly personalised, high-impact campaigns designed to engage specific high-value accounts. From strategy to execution, xGrowth builds custom ABM frameworks tailored to each business’s unique sales and marketing goals.

“Account-Based Marketing has evolved into a critical lever for B2B growth,” said Shahin Hoda, Managing Director at xGrowth. “We’ve seen firsthand how companies that embrace a targeted ABM strategy can align sales and marketing efforts more effectively and dramatically accelerate their pipeline velocity.”

xGrowth’s ABM offering is underpinned by its broader go-to-market strategy expertise, which ensures every campaign is aligned with a company’s positioning, value propositions, and revenue goals. The agency also brings in deep knowledge of B2B marketing across channels, ensuring consistent messaging and measurable impact across the buyer journey.

With a track record of success across sectors including SaaS, cybersecurity, and IT services, xGrowth has become a trusted partner to B2B organisations seeking predictable pipeline growth and stronger engagement with enterprise accounts.

Businesses looking to elevate their outbound efforts or explore a more targeted, scalable approach to marketing are encouraged to get in touch.

About xGrowth

xGrowth is a Melbourne-based B2B growth agency helping tech and professional service firms expand across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and internationally. Their services span Account-Based Marketing, go-to-market strategy, B2B content and campaign execution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.