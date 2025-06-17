Urban Leather Jackets Expands into the UK Market with New Dedicated Website

Urban Leather Jackets launches in the UK with a new site, offering handcrafted leather jackets and fast local shipping: urbanleatherjackets.co.uk

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Leather Jackets, the fast-growing brand known for its handcrafted premium leather outerwear, has officially launched in the United Kingdom with a new dedicated online store at urbanleatherjackets.co.uk.

After earning a loyal following in Australia for its quality, craftsmanship, and timeless style, Urban Leather Jackets is now making its mark in the UK fashion scene. With rising international demand, the brand’s expansion allows UK customers to shop directly in GBP and enjoy faster, more reliable shipping across the region.

“This move was a natural next step for us,” said Najaf Ali, Founder of Urban Leather Jackets. “We’ve had strong interest from UK customers for some time, and launching a dedicated platform allows us to provide a more seamless and localised shopping experience.”

Each Urban Leather Jacket is made by skilled tailors using high-quality, ethically sourced leather — combining classic silhouettes with modern details. The brand’s range includes bestsellers like the Rider Bomber, Aviator Shearling, and Vintage Café Racer, all now available to UK customers with local delivery options.

Urban Leather Jackets has built its reputation on combining premium materials with direct-to-consumer pricing, delivering luxury-quality jackets without the traditional retail markups. With the UK launch, the brand continues its mission to make timeless leatherwear more accessible to stylish and conscious shoppers around the globe.

Shop the new UK store now at: https://urbanleatherjackets.co.uk/

About Urban Leather Jackets

Urban Leather Jackets is a premium leather outerwear brand born in Melbourne, Australia. Each jacket is handcrafted by experienced artisans using genuine, ethically sourced leather. The brand focuses on quality, fit, and timeless style—bringing together heritage craftsmanship and modern design.

