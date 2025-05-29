True Charlie Co. Launches Innovative Dog Water Bottles to Keep Pets Hydrated On-the-Go

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian pet accessories brand expands its lineup with eco-conscious, portable water bottles designed for active dogs and their humans.

True Charlie Co., the Australian-born brand known for stylish and practical dog accessories, today announced the launch of its newest product: True Charlie Dog Water Bottles. Designed for convenience, portability, and eco-friendliness, the new bottles offer a refreshing solution for pet parents who love to take their dogs on outdoor adventures.

Crafted from BPA-free, food-grade materials, the True Charlie Dog Water Bottle features a leak-proof design and an easy one-hand press mechanism, allowing dogs to drink directly from a built-in bowl. The bottles are available in three earthy tones and two sizes to suit dogs of all breeds and sizes.

“As dog lovers ourselves, we know how important it is to keep pets hydrated—whether you’re on a hike, at the park, or on a road trip,” said [Insert Spokesperson Name], founder of True Charlie Co. “This product was inspired by our own challenges traveling with dogs, and we wanted to make it easier for pet owners to care for their dogs while on the move—without wasting water or needing to carry extra bowls.”

The launch of the dog water bottles marks the latest addition to True Charlie Co.’s growing line of pet essentials, which already includes best-selling rope leads, slip leads, and the recently released martingale collars. Each product is designed with the same commitment to quality, style, and functionality that True Charlie Co. has become known for in the pet community.

True Charlie Dog Water Bottles are now available for purchase on the brand’s official website at https://truecharlie.co, with shipping available across Australia and internationally.

ABOUT TRUE CHARLIE CO.

Founded in Melbourne, True Charlie Co. creates premium dog accessories for modern pet owners who value craftsmanship, comfort, and conscious design. Every product is tested by real dog lovers and their four-legged companions, ensuring quality and durability in every adventure. With a mission to bring style and utility to the dog accessory space, True Charlie Co. continues to grow as a trusted name in the pet industry.

