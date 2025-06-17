CBP announces new CBP Link mobile app
New app will focus on border entry; CBP Home will focus on self-deportation
WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today that travelers entering the United States can now use CBP Link, a new user-friendly mobile application designed to reduce data requirements. The new app will contain the functions that were formerly included on the CBP Home mobile application, which will now solely be used for self-deportation.
CBP Link will allow travelers, businesses, and other stakeholders to access a single digital solution that includes:
- Visa Waiver Program travelers applying and paying for an I-94 up to seven days before arriving in the United States
- Travelers requesting inspections for perishable cargo entering the United States
- Checking border wait times
- Bus operators submitting a manifest
Anyone who previously used CBP Home for these functions won’t need to make any changes. The new CBP Link app, once downloaded, will automatically update with the traveler’s previous information.
Unlawfully present aliens who want to submit their intent to depart will continue using CBP Home. Those who use the CBP Home mobile app to self-deport receive cost-free travel, forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the United States, and a $1,000 exit bonus, paid after their return is confirmed through the app. If they already submitted their intent to depart using previous versions of CBP Home, they will not need to resubmit.
Both CBP Home and CBP Link are available for free on Google Play and Apple’s App Store, or from the CBP website.
