CBP officers intercepted parrots in an alleged wildlife smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge recently intercepted three live parrots hidden within a vehicle during an alleged wildlife smuggling attempt.

“Smuggling birds poses significant risks,” said Alberto Flores, Laredo Port Director. “Birds may carry various diseases that endanger native wildlife and U.S. agriculture, which could lead to serious economic impacts.”

The incident occurred on Jan. 4, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when a 39-year-old male Mexican citizen accompanied by a 37-year-old female United States citizen attempted to make entry into the United States from Mexico driving a 2022 GMC Denali. CBP officers referred the vehicle and passenger for a secondary inspection. In secondary, CBP officers discovered three red-lored parrots concealed within the passenger’s personal belongings. HSI initiated a criminal investigation and arrested both the male driver and female passenger. The birds were turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Red-lored parrots are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora regulated by FWS.

Smuggling birds into the United States is illegal and a serious criminal offense, involving penalties such as fines and imprisonment. CBP works with partner agencies like FWS and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to intercept and prosecute smugglers.

On the border at land, air, and sea-based ports of entry, including Laredo, CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by preventing the introduction of harmful pests and diseases into the United States. Read more about CBP’s agriculture mission.

