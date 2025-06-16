Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Submit Release
CANADA, June 16 - Note: All times local

8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mark Rutte.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

8:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mark Rutte.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

8:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

8:55 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 working breakfast on a strong and sovereign Ukraine with G7 leaders and invited guests.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 closing session.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Closed to media

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will welcome outreach countries and international organizations.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a G7 family photo with outreach countries, international organizations, and invited guests.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

11:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 working luncheon on energy security with outreach countries and international organizations.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

4:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a G7 Presidency press conference.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Country Golf Course

Open to media

4:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

5:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

