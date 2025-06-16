Tuesday, June 17, 2025
CANADA, June 16 - Note: All times local
8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mark Rutte.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
8:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mark Rutte.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
8:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
8:55 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 working breakfast on a strong and sovereign Ukraine with G7 leaders and invited guests.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 closing session.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
Closed to media
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will welcome outreach countries and international organizations.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a G7 family photo with outreach countries, international organizations, and invited guests.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
11:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 working luncheon on energy security with outreach countries and international organizations.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
4:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a G7 Presidency press conference.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Country Golf Course
Open to media
4:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
5:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.
Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
