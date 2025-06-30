Prime Minister Carney announces by-election in Battle River—Crowfoot

CANADA, June 30 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that a by-election will be held on August 18, 2025, in the electoral district of Battle River—Crowfoot, in Alberta.

