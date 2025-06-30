Canada’s new government delivers middle-class tax cut

CANADA, June 30 - In the election, Canadians called for change to bring down costs and put more money in their pockets. Canada’s new government promised to deliver this change, starting with a middle-class tax cut on Canada Day.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that as of tomorrow, July 1, the government’s middle-class tax cut will be in effect. This tax cut will save a two-income family up to $840 a year and generate tax savings for 22 million Canadians. By reducing income taxes, Canadians can keep more of their paycheques to spend where it matters most.

The government is focused on bringing down costs, keeping communities safe, diversifying trade, and building one Canadian economy – the strongest in the G7.

Quotes

“Canada’s new government has a mandate for change, including cutting taxes for the middle class and bringing down costs. With our middle-class tax cut in effect tomorrow, families will save up to $840 and keep more of what they earn.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“Starting tomorrow, Canadians will keep more of their hard-earned money thanks to our middle-class tax cut. At a time when global uncertainty continues to affect household budgets, we’re making life more affordable and supporting the financial security of families across the country. This is about fairness – and about building a stronger economy that works for everyone.” The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Quick Facts