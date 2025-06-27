Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Canadian Multiculturalism Day
CANADA, June 27 - “Canada was built on the bedrock of three peoples – Indigenous, French, and British. In the generations since, Canada has embraced these roots and become a bold, ambitious, and innovative country that is bilingual, truly multicultural, and committed to reconciliation.
“Our nation is home to many cultures, languages, and traditions, united by shared purpose and values. Enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, multiculturalism is central to who we are as Canadians.
“Today, we celebrate our multicultural heritage and affirm our commitment to building an ever more inclusive Canada.”
