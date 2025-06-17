2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault / Rutland Barracks
CASE#: 25B4004270
TROOPER: Sgt. Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2025 at 19:10 hours
LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
ACCUSED: Jamie Jensen
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town , VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 13, 2025, at approximately 1910 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence in Rutland Town. The investigation determined that Jamie Jensen (48) had assaulted a household family member, causing physical pain. Jensen had left the scene prior to Troopers' arrival and was not immediately located.
On June 16, 2025, at approximately 1930 hours, Troopers located Jensen in Rutland City. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.
Jensen was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date. He was also served court-ordered conditions of release.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: June 17, 2025 at 12:30
