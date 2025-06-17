Submit Release
2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 25B4004270           

TROOPER: Sgt.  Christopher Loyzelle 

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2025 at 19:10 hours 

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT 

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

 

ACCUSED: Jamie Jensen

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town , VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 13, 2025, at approximately 1910 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence in Rutland Town. The investigation determined that Jamie Jensen (48) had assaulted a household family member, causing physical pain. Jensen had left the scene prior to Troopers' arrival and was not immediately located.

 

On June 16, 2025, at approximately 1930 hours, Troopers located Jensen in Rutland City. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.

 

Jensen was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date. He was also served court-ordered conditions of release.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: yes

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.  

COURT DATE/TIME: June 17, 2025 at 12:30

 

 

