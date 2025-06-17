ExeQuantum and CyberWaze Partner to Accelerate Quantum Readiness Across the Middle East

CyberWaze and ExeQuantum partner to bring post-quantum security to the Middle East across banking, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.

ExeQuantum and CyberWaze unite to deliver post-quantum encryption to the Middle East, supporting Vision 2030 and critical sector resilience

Post-quantum readiness isn’t a future problem, it’s a present-day priority for any region serious about long-term digital sovereignty.” — Samuel Tseitkin, Founder & CEO, ExeQuantum

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the quantum era approaches, the urgency to adopt post-quantum cryptography (PQC) has become a regional priority across the Middle East. ExeQuantum, Australia’s leading PQC provider, has formally partnered with CyberWaze, a pioneering, UAE-based, cybersecurity firm, to deliver enterprise-grade, quantum-resistant encryption solutions across banking, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and beyond.

This strategic partnership comes at a crucial time. With regional initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, there is a clear emphasis on preparing public and private sectors for technological transformation, including digital resilience in the face of quantum computing threats.

PQC readiness is no longer optional. Gartner has warned that organizations must begin PQC migration before 2029 or face material risk. The Australian government has set a firm 2030 phase-out for classical cryptography in critical systems. Many Middle Eastern governments are beginning to follow suit, recognizing that data encrypted today can be harvested and decrypted later by quantum computers, a threat known as "store now, decrypt later."

“Quantum computing may still be evolving, but adversaries aren’t waiting. Governments and enterprises need a head start,” said Samuel Tseitkin, Founder & CEO of ExeQuantum. “Partnering with CyberWaze gives us the regional reach and cultural insight to make that head start possible in the Middle East.”

CyberWaze brings a strong track record of cybersecurity deployments across the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. With their local offices and deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, CyberWaze is well-positioned to deliver ExeQuantum’s post-quantum capabilities where they matter most:

- Banking & Finance: Replacing aging TLS systems and securing payment rails

- Healthcare: Protecting electronic health records and genomic data from future quantum attacks

- Critical Infrastructure: Safeguarding SCADA and IoT systems in energy, transport, and water utilities

- Government Agencies: Enabling sovereign control over post-quantum key management

“Quantum resilience must start now, not later,” added Ali Muhammad, CEO of CyberWaze. “With ExeQuantum’s proven API-based solutions and real-world deployments, we can provide clients with cryptographic agility, auditability, and future-proof security.”

REAL DEPLOYMENTS. GLOBAL LEADERSHIP.

ExeQuantum’s post-quantum cryptographic engine is already deployed in production across a range of industries in Australia and beyond. From securing telemetry in manufacturing environments to future-proofing API infrastructure for fintechs and banks, ExeQuantum leads with execution, not just theory.

Key advantages include:

- API-first delivery for rapid, sustainable integration

- Hybrid algorithms combining post-quantum and classical cryptography

- On-premise and cloud options for different latency and compliance needs

- Real-time key rotation and end-to-end encryption

Through this partnership, CyberWaze will offer localized support, deployment consultation, and managed services powered by ExeQuantum’s core cryptographic platform.

ABOUT EXEQUANTUM

ExeQuantum is a global cybersecurity company specializing in post-quantum cryptography. Its flagship PQCaaS (Post-Quantum Cryptography as a Service) platform enables developers and enterprises to integrate quantum-safe encryption via a plug-and-play API. With deployments across Australia, Europe, and now the Middle East, ExeQuantum is at the forefront of protecting data in a quantum future.

ABOUT CYBERWAZE

CyberWaze is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider based in the UAE, offering consulting, threat management, and security architecture services for enterprises and governments across the GCC. With a mission to empower regional digital resilience, CyberWaze partners with cutting-edge global firms to bring the world’s best technologies to the Middle East.

For press inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, contact:

sam@exequantum.com

fatima.buenaventura@cyberwazeglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.