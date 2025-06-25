ExeQuantum and Krown Technologies Forge Partnership to Advance Blockchain Quantum Resilience Across the US and Australia

ExeQuantum and Krown Technologies announce cross-border post-quantum blockchain partnership, integrating sovereign cryptographic infrastructure.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExeQuantum, an Australia-based leader in post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure, and Krown Technologies, a leading US-based quantum blockchain, crypto, and DeFi ecosystem developer, today announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing global cryptographic diversity and long-term blockchain resilience.

The partnership integrates ExeQuantum’s Post-Quantum Cryptography as a Service (PQCaaS) infrastructure directly into Krown’s rapidly growing blockchain architecture. Significantly, both parties will collaborate on the development of advanced cryptographic frameworks to strengthen resilience against emerging quantum threats, while establishing cross-border technological cooperation between Australia and the United States.

“The future of blockchain security demands both sovereign-grade cryptography and structural diversity across cryptographic primitives,” said Samuel Tseitkin, CEO of ExeQuantum. “This partnership goes beyond deployment, it reflects a shared commitment to jointly explore diversified cryptographic models that will define how blockchain platforms withstand quantum-era threats.”

GLOBAL REACH

With ExeQuantum’s infrastructure deployed into Krown’s ecosystem, the partnership marks ExeQuantum’s increasing expansion into the United States, while opening new market opportunities for Krown within the Australian blockchain, fintech, and digital asset landscape. The international nature of this collaboration supports both companies’ sovereign positioning across multiple regulatory environments.

“We view ExeQuantum not simply as a service provider, but as a cryptographic partner actively collaborating on how blockchain can evolve toward greater resilience,” said James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies. “This collaboration strengthens Krown’s platform credibility while opening critical avenues into the Australian market, a key growth frontier for regulated blockchain innovation.”

The partnership also reflects early commercial momentum, with the combined strategic engagement now independently valued in the $30M-$40M USD range based on projected deployment, ecosystem integration, and future cross-border growth.

Both organizations are committed to ongoing joint development, leveraging their combined expertise to explore sovereign compliance frameworks, advanced PQC integration, and the future intersection of blockchain and quantum security standards globally.

ABOUT EXEQUANTUM

ExeQuantum is a sovereign post-quantum cryptography infrastructure provider delivering sovereign-grade PQCaaS, hybrid cryptographic frameworks, and enterprise-ready quantum resilience solutions across government, finance, enterprise, and critical infrastructure sectors.

ABOUT KROWN TECHNOLOGIES

Krown Technologies is building the Krown Network, which will be the largest scalable Layer 2 blockchain ecosystem ever built, integrating payments, DeFi, tokenization, identity, gaming, and advanced quantum-secure cryptography. Based in Monroe, Louisiana, Krown is expanding globally to meet next-generation decentralized finance demands across regulated markets.

For media inquiries:

ExeQuantum Pty Ltd

Contact: karina@exequantum.com

Krown Technologies

Contact: peter.biggs@krown.network

