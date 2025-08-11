ExeQuantum and Notable Frontier Partner to Advance Post-Quantum Cryptography in Southeast Asia

A strategic partnership between ExeQuantum and Notable Frontier brings quantum-safe technologies to key industries in Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExeQuantum, a global leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Malaysian firm Notable Frontier to spearhead the growth of quantum-resilient technologies across Southeast Asia.

This collaboration marks the first phase of ExeQuantum’s Southeast Asia expansion, beginning with Malaysia and extending to neighboring countries. The partnership will focus on increasing regional awareness of PQC, facilitating sector-specific integration, and supporting government and enterprise transitions to quantum-safe infrastructure.

"We’re excited to work with Notable Frontier as a trusted regional partner," said Samuel Tseitkin, CEO of ExeQuantum. "Southeast Asia is rapidly modernizing its digital infrastructure, and we believe this is the ideal moment to ensure that quantum security becomes foundational to that growth."

"Partnering with ExeQuantum allows us to proactively address the coming quantum threat for our clients across Southeast Asia." Said James Ng, CEO of Notable Frontier, "Their expertise combined with our regional insight will ensure organizations are well-equipped to secure their digital future. We are excited to lead this important transition in Malaysia and beyond."

Notable Frontier brings extensive experience in cybersecurity transformation and public-private engagement across the region. Their track record with leading institutions in the financial and telecommunications sectors ensures this partnership will quickly deliver quantum-safe technologies to clients where they are most needed. Together, the two companies will deliver localized expertise, technical integration support, and educational initiatives to accelerate PQC adoption.

With regulatory momentum building worldwide and STAC (Sovereignty, Transparency, Agility, Compliance) frameworks gaining traction, this partnership ensures that Southeast Asia remains ahead of the curve in securing its digital future.

About ExeQuantum

ExeQuantum provides post-quantum cryptography services and infrastructure to governments, enterprises, and platform providers worldwide. Its STAC methodology helps organizations seamlessly transition to quantum-safe systems without disrupting operations or security guarantees.

About Notable Frontier

Based in Malaysia, Notable Frontier is a forward-thinking cybersecurity and innovation firm dedicated to advancing secure digital transformation across Southeast Asia through trusted partnerships and cutting-edge technologies.

For media inquiries, please contact: sam@exequantum.com

