Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,575 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: Preparing Fathers for Parenthood — A Prenatal Program Supporting Dads, Moms and Babies

Wrenetha Julion, Ph.D., R.N., of Rush University Medical Center, and Paul Florsheim, Ph.D., of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, discuss the collaborative Preparing for Parenthood program, success stories on how to engage fathers early in the pregnancy journey, and what supporting dads mean for stronger and healthier families. LISTEN NOW 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: Preparing Fathers for Parenthood — A Prenatal Program Supporting Dads, Moms and Babies

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more