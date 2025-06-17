AHA podcast: Preparing Fathers for Parenthood — A Prenatal Program Supporting Dads, Moms and Babies

Wrenetha Julion, Ph.D., R.N., of Rush University Medical Center, and Paul Florsheim, Ph.D., of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, discuss the collaborative Preparing for Parenthood program, success stories on how to engage fathers early in the pregnancy journey, and what supporting dads mean for stronger and healthier families. LISTEN NOW

